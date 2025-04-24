WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $495 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $454 million, or $1.44 per share, last year.Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $496 million or $1.58 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $4.009 billion from $3.862 billion last year.Republic Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $495 Mln. vs. $454 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.58 vs. $1.44 last year. -Revenue: $4.009 Bln vs. $3.862 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX