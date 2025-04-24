Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen") a leading developer of needle-free devices to administer therapeutics subcutaneously, is please to report that distribution of The InsuJet will be expanded with increased availability across Canada connecting alongside health professionals.

"Following its Health Canada approval and our nationwide introduction at World Diabetes Day held on November 14th, 2024, The InsuJet device is already making a measurable difference in diabetes care across Canada" commented Liang Lin, CEO of Nugen. "We have a wonderful testimonial, called Lilly's story that is both meaningful to the Company from a product adoption perspective while also illustrating the strong impact we are having on patient care."

Lilly's story. A teenager from Northern Canada diagnosed with diabetes at a young age, switching to InsuJet.

Click here to view Lilly's story: Why Lilly Anna loves InsuJet

Expanding Availability Across Canada

In the first quarter of 2025, InsuJet made its way into Canadian pharmacy retailers and distributors, including London Drugs, Pattison Food Group, Pure Integrative Pharmacies, Imperial Distributors, Shoppers Drug Mart, and McKesson Canada. The newest distribution partner, Kohl & Frisch, and a national retail partner will begin offering InsuJet in their pharmacies by mid-April.

To further support accessibility and education, NuGen's exclusive distributor for Canada, Sol-Millennium has onboarded pharmacy adjudication partner MyRxCare and Greenshield Canada. These partnerships will help Canadian pharmacy retailers deliver education aimed at identifying Canadians with diabetes who could benefit from needle-free insulin administration.

Additionally, Sol-Millennium continues partnership with I Challenge Diabetes, a Canadian non-profit organization dedicated to supporting families living with diabetes. Their CEO and founder, Chris Jarvis-T1 Gold Medal Rower for Canada- will continue to promote and raise awareness of this innovative technology across the country.

Connecting with Healthcare Professionals

Further, Sol-Millennium will be attending several key pharmacy and healthcare conferences across Canada in 2025, and keep engaging with healthcare professionals: endocrinologists, primary care physicians, pharmacists, Certified Diabetes Educators (CDEs), and researchers. These events provide a platform to showcase the InsuJet device and highlight its benefits to a wide clinical audience.

Sol-Millennium also look forward to connecting directly with Canadian families living with diabetes, promoting a needle-free future, and gathering valuable feedback and testimonial opportunities. These engagements align with Sol-Millennium's mission of advancing patient care for those living with diabetes as well as future commitment to having InsuJet added to the Canadian Diabetes Guidelines.

Recent Past Conferences:

Diabetes Simplify (Toronto, ON - March 1st)

Vendor Theatre (Toronto, ON - March 6th)

Durham Care Diabetes Symposium (Oshawa, ON - April 5th)

Familiprix (Quebec - April 11th -12th)

Upcoming Conferences:

Pharma Choice (Calgary, AB - April 25th - 26th)

2025 Pharmacy Trade Show - Pattison Food Group (Edmonton, AB - April 26th)

Pharmasave (Vancouver, BC - April 29th - 30th)

2025 Diabetes Canada/CSEM Professional Conference (Toronto, ON - November 26th - 28th)

About Sol-Millennium Medical Group

Sol-Millennium Medical Group is a vertically integrated manufacturer of medical devices. With global operations and a commitment to deliver advanced, patient-friendly healthcare technologies, Sol-Millennium Medical partners with healthcare providers to improve outcomes and build a healthier tomorrow for all.

About NuGen

NuGen is a leading developer of needle-free devices to administer therapeutics subcutaneously. The Company is marketing and selling its next-generation InsuJet needle-free injection system designed to improve the lives of millions of diabetics. InsuJet is approved for sale in 42 countries around the world.

