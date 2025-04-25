Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) ("Data Watts" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Collins as President and Director of the Company. Based in Sydney, Australia, Mr. Collins brings significant business acumen and international leadership experience to the Data Watts team.

Mr. Collins has successfully led and delivered multiple large-scale infrastructure projects in Australia, with capital expenditures exceeding $3 billion. He holds a Civil Engineering degree from the University of Wollongong and a Candidate Master's degree in Property Engineering from the University of Technology Sydney.

"We are delighted to welcome Patrick to our leadership team as we begin to define and implement our global vision," said Scott Young, CEO of Data Watts. "Having a senior executive based in Sydney provides us with direct regional representation and enhances our ability to execute our business model in Australia."

As part of this transition, Ali Saheli will step down from the Board of Directors and as President and assume a new role on the Advisory Board. The Company will work with Mr. Saheli on advancing the Company's initiatives in the micro nuclear reactor (SMR) market, an area of strategic importance for Data Watts. Further updates and developments will be shared in future news releases.

Additionally, the Company has entered into a loan agreement with a British Columbia-based corporation for up to $100,000. The loan bears interest at 7% per annum, and includes the issuance of 1,000,000 warrants, exercisable at $0.55 per warrant for a period of two years.

The Company has also approved the issuance of 400,000 stock options to various consultants, with an exercise price of $0.55 per option.

About Data Watts Partners Inc.

Data Watts Partners. (CSE: DWTZ) is a leader in the Data Watts economy, namely uranium, SMRs, AI applications and quantum computing, DWTZ offers wholesale and retail investors access to some of the most exciting investment opportunities imaginable. As an Investment Issuer, the Data Watts investment edge comes from a unique understanding of uranium exploration, energy technology, and the downstream data and energy/wattage demand.

Additional information about Data Watts Partners Inc. can be found on its website at www.datawatts.io.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about timing, future projects, management estimates and future revenues are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, including the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

