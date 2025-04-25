Beijer Alma AB: Interim report January-March 2025

Healthy sales growth: both organic and from acquisitions

Net revenue increased to MSEK 1,960 (1,812)

Adjusted operating profit (EBITA) increased to MSEK 282 (261), corresponding to an operating margin of 14.4 percent (14.4)

Profit after net financial items increased to MSEK 210 (200)

Order bookings increased to MSEK 2,034 (1,875)

Cash flow from operating activities totaled MSEK 52 (15)

Earnings per share increased to SEK 2.60 (2.45)

Group

Demand was favorable overall, but varied across the Group's diversified customer base. The Nordics stood out as the strongest region, followed by Asia and Europe. In the US, sales decreased, mainly as a result of a specific project. Most of the Group's sales in the US are based on local production.

Subsidiaries

Demand in Lesjöfors varied between geographic regions. The Chassis Springs business area faced strong comparative figures and delivered a slightly weaker performance during the quarter, although with a stronger operating margin. In the Industry business area, Europe and Asia contributed profitable growth. In the US, demand in general industry was favorable, while volumes in the medical technology segment declined as a result of a specific project.

Beijer Tech experienced favorable demand, with 5 percent organic growth. All of the business areas reported revenue and earnings growth. Two acquisitions were conducted during the quarter, both of which contributed positively to revenue and earnings in the final month of the quarter. Demand in the Swedish and Norwegian markets remained strong in several key customer segments, such as energy and infrastructure. Several of Beijer Techs companies have significant exports, which continued to show good growth.

Acquisitions

In March, Beijer Tech acquired Swemas AB, a supplier of consumables and spare parts for the stone and gravel industry, as well as the assets of UPH Oy in Finland, a supplier of compressors and related services.

Lesjöfors acquired a majority holding in International Industrial Springs in India, with closing scheduled for April.

Beijer Alma is continuing to seek attractive companies for acquisitions and long-term growth, but is prioritizing organic growth and improved profitability.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Johnny Alvarsson, acting President and CEO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60, johnny.alvarsson@beijeralma.se

About Beijer Alma AB

Beijer Alma AB is an international industrial group focused on component production and industrial trading. The Group includes; Lesjöfors, one of Europe's largest spring manufactures and Beijer Tech, which holds strong positions in Nordic industrial trading and manufacturing in niche markets.

Beijer Alma is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap list.

This information is information that Beijer Alma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-25 07:30 CEST.