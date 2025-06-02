Anzeige
WKN: A2JMQ2 | ISIN: SE0011090547
02.06.2025
Beijer Alma AB: Oscar Fredell appointed new President and CEO of Beijer Alma

The Board of Directors of Beijer Alma AB (publ) has appointed Oscar Fredell as the new President and CEO of Beijer Alma. Oscar brings a strong industrial background and a proven track record in both organic and acquisition-driven growth within international business. Johnny Alvarsson, a member of Beijer Alma's Board of Directors, will continue as the acting President and CEO until Oscar Fredell assumes his position, which will take place no later than the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Board of Directors of Beijer Alma has appointed Oscar Fredell as the new President and CEO of Beijer Alma. Currently, Oscar Fredell is the Managing Director of the Industrial Equipment Division and a member of the Group Management Team at the publicly traded Swedish company Bergman & Beving. Prior to this position, Oscar was the CEO of Luna Group and has held senior positions at Solar Group and Volvo Cars. Oscar holds a Master of Science in Engineering from Linköping University in Sweden and has studied finance at the University of Oklahoma in the United States.

"Oscar Fredell possesses a distinct business acumen and entrepreneurial profile, boasting a successful track record of both organic and acquisition-driven growth, backed by strong industry expertise. The Board is very much looking forward to welcoming Oscar to lead Beijer Alma, focusing on enhanced margin development alongside an accelerated acquisition agenda," says Johan Wall, Chairman of the Board of Beijer Alma.

Beijer Alma's board member Johnny Alvarsson has been serving as acting President and CEO since April 2025. He will continue in this role until Oscar Fredell assumes his position, which will occur no later than the fourth quarter of 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Wall
Chairman
Beijer Alma AB (publ)
Tel. +46 (0) 18-15 71 60

About Beijer Alma AB

Beijer Alma AB is an international industrial group focused on component production and industrial trading. The Group includes; Lesjöfors, one of Europe's largest spring manufactures and Beijer Tech, which holds strong positions in Nordic industrial trading and manufacturing in niche markets. Beijer Alma is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap list.

This information is information that Beijer Alma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-06-02 09:36 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
