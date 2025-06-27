Beijer Alma AB: Beijer Alma implements an action plan to strengthen profitability in its subsidiary Lesjöfors

Beijer Alma AB (publ) has today decided to implement an action plan aimed at strengthening the profitability of its subsidiary Lesjöfors. The plan involves streamlining production capacity and writing down a customized stock of springs. As part of the plan, Lesjöfors' CEO, Ola Tengroth, will leave his role and Beijer Alma. The plan is expected to generate approximately MSEK 35 in annual cost savings. In Q2 2025, items affecting comparability will be negatively impacted by about MSEK -120, of which around MSEK -70 does not affect cash flow.

As previously communicated, Beijer Alma has a clear priority of strengthening profitability and improving margin development in the Group's existing operations, as well as pursuing additional profitable acquisitions. In line with this, Beijer Alma has today decided to implement an action plan aimed at enhancing the profitability of the Group's largest subsidiary, Lesjöfors, which had annual sales of MSEK 4,895 in 2024 with an adjusted EBITA margin of 15.9 percent.

The action plan involves streamlining production capacity in the Central European industrial spring business, including closing a factory and writing down a customized stock of springs. The plan, which includes reducing staffing by approximately 70 employees, also covers central functions within Lesjöfors, including Lesjöfors' CEO Ola Tengroth, who is leaving his role, and Beijer Alma. Johnny Alvarsson, acting President and CEO of Beijer Alma, will assume the role of acting CEO of Lesjöfors as of today.

The cost of the action plan will be reported as an item affecting comparability in Q2 2025 with about MSEK -120, of which approximately MSEK -70 related to inventory impairment that does not impact cash flow. The plan is expected to generate annual savings of approximately MSEK 35.

"Beijer Alma has a clear priority to strengthen profitability and margins in its existing operations, along with continued profitable acquisitions. Lesjöfors has demonstrated strong growth and is today a globally established group. The action plan provides a solid foundation to improve Lesjöfors' margins further," says Johnny Alvarsson, acting President and CEO of Beijer Alma AB.

Beijer Alma's interim report for the second quarter of 2025 will be published on July 18, 2025.

About Beijer Alma AB

Beijer Alma AB is an international industrial group focused on component production and industrial trading. The Group includes; Lesjöfors, one of Europe's largest spring manufactures and Beijer Tech, which holds strong positions in Nordic industrial trading and manufacturing in niche markets. Beijer Alma is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap list.

