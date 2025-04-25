Netel Holding AB: Financial performance in line with normal seasonal variations and growth with both new customers and geographies

First quarter

Continuing operations1

· Net sales increased 2.7 per cent to MSEK 694 (676), of which organic growth was 2.7 per cent

· Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 20 (19), with an adjusted EBITA margin of 2.9 per cent (2.8)

· EBITA amounted to MSEK 14 (17), with an EBITA margin of 2.0 per cent (2.5)

· Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to MSEK 12 (16), with an operating margin of 1.7 per cent (2.3)

· Loss for the period amounted to MSEK -4 (-3)

· Earnings per share for continuing operations before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.08 (-0.05)

· Earnings per share including discontinuing operations before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.17 (-0.17)

· Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -29 (-57)

· Net debt excluding lease liabilities amounted to MSEK 721 (645) and net debt excluding lease liabilities/adjusted EBITDA amounted to 3.0 (2.6)

· Order backlog increased to SEK 4.0 (3.3) billion

Significant events during the first quarter

· Decision announced to sell the Finnish operations. In this financial report, the Group excluding the Finnish operations is reported as continuing operations and the operations in Finland as discontinuing operations.

· New framework agreement in Infraservices with Norrköping Municipality for installation and maintenance of road lighting.

· New two-year framework agreement in Telecom for installation, service and maintenance of Tele2's broadband network in Sweden.

· Agreement in Power with Norwegian power company Glitre Nett for expansion of a transformer station.



Important events after the end of the quarter

· New framework agreement in Power with the Norwegian power company Glitre Nett Sør.

· New framework agreements in Infraservices with the municipalities of Järfälla and Sigtuna.



Revised financial targets

· The Board has revised the financial targets. The revised financial targets are annual organic growth

of 3-5 per cent and annual adjusted EBITA margin of 5-7 per cent. The target for capital structure remains unchanged.



1 Continuing operations refer to the Group excluding the Finnish operations.



