Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/04/2025 FR0013230612 2,639 17.9571 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 23/04/2025 FR0013230612 2,584 18.3875 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 24/04/2025 FR0013230612 3,000 18.4777 XPAR TOTAL 8,223 18.2823

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250425995787/en/

Contacts:

Tikehau Capital