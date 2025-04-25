Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
Weighted average price per day
Market (MIC Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
22/04/2025
FR0013230612
2,639
17.9571
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
23/04/2025
FR0013230612
2,584
18.3875
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
24/04/2025
FR0013230612
3,000
18.4777
XPAR
TOTAL
8,223
18.2823
