LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK), Friday announced that the company has received an order from the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Bulgaria to deliver 35 electric Coradia Stream interregional trains including 15 years of maintenance.The contract will be carried out by Alstom and the local company RVP Invest, which will provide the maintenance facility.The total value of the contract is 720 million euros, of which Alstom's share is 600 million euros.Thursday, Alstom's stock closed at $22.25 on the OTC Markets.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX