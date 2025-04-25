Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
23.04.25
07:30 Uhr
8,850 Euro
+0,200
+2,31 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3508,60018:27
PR Newswire
25.04.2025 18:00 Uhr
88 Leser
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25

25 April 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 716.329p. The highest price paid per share was 730.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 710.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0225% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 529,592,246 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 778,664,218. Rightmove holds 10,817,616 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

73

717.200

16:08:32

207

717.200

16:08:32

206

717.200

16:08:02

1

717.200

16:08:02

508

717.200

16:08:02

78

717.200

16:08:02

71

717.200

16:08:02

180

717.200

16:08:02

74

717.200

16:08:02

390

717.200

16:08:02

197

717.200

16:07:02

307

717.200

16:07:02

79

717.200

16:07:02

70

717.200

16:07:02

65

717.200

16:07:02

41

717.000

16:06:27

876

717.000

16:06:27

1080

717.200

16:05:27

158

717.200

16:05:18

30

717.200

16:05:18

67

717.200

16:05:18

66

717.200

16:05:18

705

717.000

16:02:57

1051

717.200

16:02:27

302

717.200

16:02:27

66

716.200

16:00:47

66

716.200

16:00:47

77

716.200

16:00:47

79

715.800

16:00:31

70

715.800

16:00:31

69

715.800

16:00:31

65

715.800

16:00:31

79

715.800

16:00:31

199

715.800

16:00:31

75

715.800

16:00:31

743

715.400

15:58:17

76

715.400

15:57:57

76

715.400

15:57:57

150

715.600

15:56:57

724

715.600

15:56:57

570

715.600

15:56:27

745

715.400

15:54:21

76

715.800

15:53:49

66

715.800

15:53:49

550

715.800

15:53:49

619

716.200

15:51:57

406

716.800

15:50:12

315

716.800

15:50:12

254

716.400

15:49:00

625

716.400

15:47:57

771

717.400

15:46:53

898

717.600

15:46:53

926

716.800

15:46:27

656

716.600

15:44:02

42

716.600

15:44:02

694

716.600

15:43:47

655

716.600

15:41:17

754

716.400

15:38:37

663

716.800

15:37:45

665

717.000

15:37:45

688

716.800

15:34:17

35

716.800

15:33:38

692

717.400

15:32:18

371

717.800

15:30:57

299

717.800

15:30:17

550

717.400

15:28:27

763

717.400

15:28:27

714

717.800

15:26:17

49

717.800

15:26:17

182

718.000

15:25:35

96

718.000

15:25:35

49

718.000

15:25:35

66

718.000

15:25:35

67

718.000

15:25:35

75

718.000

15:25:35

753

718.200

15:22:37

209

718.600

15:20:47

108

718.600

15:20:47

46

718.600

15:20:47

293

718.600

15:20:47

38

718.600

15:20:47

648

718.600

15:19:37

469

718.600

15:18:27

227

718.600

15:17:57

78

718.800

15:16:04

65

718.800

15:16:04

184

718.800

15:16:04

337

718.800

15:16:04

581

718.800

15:15:05

141

718.800

15:15:05

156

718.800

15:13:57

438

718.600

15:13:07

24

718.600

15:11:59

44

718.600

15:11:59

63

718.600

15:11:59

30

718.600

15:11:59

283

718.600

15:11:59

8

718.600

15:11:59

149

718.600

15:11:59

223

718.600

15:11:59

149

718.600

15:10:27

295

718.600

15:10:27

55

718.600

15:10:27

28

718.600

15:10:27

54

718.600

15:10:27

135

718.600

15:10:27

277

718.600

15:10:27

132

718.600

15:09:27

274

718.600

15:09:27

251

718.600

15:08:43

131

718.600

15:08:43

171

718.600

15:08:43

131

718.600

15:08:43

251

718.600

15:08:43

33

718.400

15:08:27

112

718.600

15:06:57

215

718.600

15:06:57

109

718.400

15:05:38

211

718.400

15:05:38

235

718.400

15:05:38

79

718.400

15:05:09

73

718.400

15:05:09

106

718.400

15:05:09

204

718.400

15:05:09

65

718.400

15:05:09

532

718.200

15:04:31

144

718.200

15:04:17

182

718.200

15:03:37

462

718.200

15:03:17

157

718.200

15:02:02

304

718.200

15:02:02

157

718.200

15:02:02

3

718.200

15:02:02

183

718.200

15:02:02

770

717.200

15:00:30

550

717.400

14:59:23

864

717.400

14:59:23

76

717.400

14:58:43

77

717.400

14:58:43

32

717.400

14:58:43

65

717.400

14:58:43

74

717.400

14:58:43

67

717.400

14:58:40

79

717.400

14:58:40

70

717.400

14:58:40

72

717.400

14:58:36

211

716.600

14:53:36

550

716.600

14:53:36

276

716.800

14:53:36

400

716.800

14:52:57

636

717.000

14:51:30

260

717.400

14:49:09

467

717.400

14:49:09

665

717.600

14:47:57

642

718.000

14:46:40

688

718.000

14:46:17

179

717.800

14:43:27

475

717.800

14:43:27

116

717.800

14:43:27

363

717.800

14:43:07

299

717.800

14:43:07

143

718.000

14:40:57

501

718.000

14:40:57

146

718.400

14:39:46

146

718.400

14:39:46

160

718.400

14:38:21

305

718.400

14:38:21

74

718.400

14:38:16

70

718.400

14:38:16

550

718.400

14:38:16

724

718.400

14:38:16

404

718.000

14:36:27

473

717.800

14:35:25

229

717.800

14:35:25

638

717.800

14:31:32

10

717.800

14:31:32

137

718.800

14:30:30

264

718.800

14:30:30

73

718.800

14:30:30

208

718.800

14:30:30

406

718.800

14:30:30

706

718.200

14:29:05

285

718.200

14:25:57

441

718.200

14:25:47

199

717.400

14:21:42

383

717.400

14:21:42

291

717.400

14:20:08

86

717.400

14:20:08

150

717.400

14:20:08

540

717.400

14:20:08

699

717.200

14:19:49

748

714.800

14:14:19

32

714.800

14:08:27

682

714.800

14:08:27

707

714.800

14:05:15

720

715.200

14:03:06

713

715.200

14:02:10

141

715.200

13:58:35

589

715.200

13:58:35

1020

715.200

13:56:17

750

715.200

13:52:44

606

715.200

13:50:37

273

715.200

13:50:37

621

715.000

13:47:22

1128

715.200

13:45:27

95

715.200

13:45:27

170

715.200

13:41:24

533

715.200

13:41:24

242

715.200

13:39:53

514

715.200

13:39:53

129

715.200

13:37:53

391

715.200

13:37:53

335

715.200

13:37:53

391

715.200

13:35:03

631

715.200

13:35:03

17

715.200

13:34:27

149

715.200

13:34:27

268

715.200

13:34:27

409

715.200

13:33:24

213

715.200

13:33:24

213

715.200

13:33:24

174

715.200

13:33:24

213

715.200

13:33:24

74

715.200

13:32:27

178

715.200

13:32:27

62

715.200

13:32:27

67

715.200

13:32:27

15

715.200

13:31:27

207

715.200

13:31:27

214

715.200

13:31:27

429

715.200

13:31:27

122

715.200

13:30:57

32

715.200

13:30:57

740

715.200

13:30:57

744

714.800

13:23:03

208

715.400

13:20:34

397

715.400

13:20:34

138

715.600

13:15:30

138

715.600

13:15:30

130

715.600

13:15:19

251

715.600

13:15:19

91

715.600

13:15:19

146

715.600

13:15:17

109

715.400

13:11:31

209

715.400

13:11:31

109

715.400

13:11:30

209

715.400

13:11:30

633

715.200

13:05:55

290

715.200

13:04:03

152

715.200

13:04:03

152

715.200

13:04:03

290

715.200

13:04:03

152

715.200

13:04:03

290

715.200

13:04:03

42

715.200

13:04:03

696

714.600

12:55:34

653

714.600

12:54:32

704

714.400

12:43:42

631

714.600

12:36:39

757

714.800

12:27:57

666

714.800

12:25:10

663

715.200

12:19:29

233

715.400

12:15:26

515

715.400

12:15:26

638

715.400

12:14:24

151

715.200

12:13:27

64

715.200

12:13:27

39

715.200

12:13:27

151

715.200

12:13:27

175

715.200

12:11:20

322

715.200

12:11:20

310

715.400

12:09:07

52

715.200

12:06:27

25

715.200

12:06:27

169

715.200

12:06:27

334

715.200

12:06:27

74

715.200

12:06:27

148

715.400

12:03:46

286

715.400

12:03:46

168

715.400

12:02:34

326

715.400

12:02:34

168

715.400

12:02:30

321

715.400

12:02:30

142

714.200

11:55:10

550

714.200

11:55:10

720

714.200

11:55:10

75

714.400

11:55:05

47

714.400

11:55:04

293

714.400

11:55:04

654

713.200

11:48:01

74

714.400

11:44:38

289

714.400

11:44:38

305

714.400

11:44:38

698

714.400

11:44:38

664

714.400

11:35:55

645

714.600

11:28:37

715

714.800

11:28:12

54

714.400

11:22:11

662

714.400

11:22:11

216

715.200

11:17:57

433

715.200

11:17:53

702

715.200

11:17:31

710

715.800

11:15:06

5

715.800

11:15:06

144

715.800

11:12:43

329

715.800

11:10:12

330

715.800

11:10:12

723

716.200

11:06:35

437

716.000

11:03:57

145

716.000

11:03:57

381

716.000

11:03:57

243

716.000

11:03:57

740

716.000

11:00:00

126

716.200

10:59:45

673

716.200

10:57:10

676

716.400

10:55:10

658

716.800

10:55:08

161

717.000

10:52:15

325

717.000

10:52:15

161

717.000

10:52:15

161

717.000

10:52:15

158

716.800

10:49:08

598

716.800

10:49:08

273

716.800

10:48:00

434

716.800

10:48:00

203

717.200

10:47:43

393

717.200

10:47:43

161

717.200

10:47:43

161

717.200

10:47:43

311

717.200

10:47:43

71

717.200

10:47:43

69

717.200

10:47:43

68

717.200

10:47:43

695

716.400

10:46:21

189

716.000

10:44:55

366

716.000

10:44:55

100

716.000

10:44:55

235

716.000

10:44:55

455

716.000

10:44:55

216

716.000

10:44:55

235

716.000

10:44:55

294

716.000

10:43:37

78

716.000

10:43:37

74

716.000

10:43:37

66

716.000

10:43:37

152

716.000

10:43:37

766

715.000

10:41:21

45

715.200

10:39:47

203

715.200

10:39:47

840

715.200

10:39:47

349

715.200

10:39:47

1267

715.200

10:39:47

532

714.800

10:39:35

217

714.800

10:39:35

688

715.000

10:39:34

111

715.000

10:39:00

546

715.000

10:39:00

362

715.000

10:39:00

170

715.000

10:38:57

221

715.000

10:38:57

624

714.000

10:36:13

722

714.200

10:36:05

694

714.200

10:36:03

338

714.400

10:36:02

308

714.400

10:36:02

710

714.600

10:34:06

683

714.600

10:30:18

689

714.800

10:27:12

685

715.200

10:26:14

265

715.600

10:24:06

181

715.600

10:24:06

181

715.600

10:24:06

141

715.600

10:23:11

50

715.600

10:23:11

141

715.600

10:23:11

60

715.600

10:23:11

158

715.600

10:23:11

271

715.400

10:21:47

277

715.400

10:21:47

143

715.400

10:21:47

139

715.400

10:21:37

268

715.400

10:21:37

56

715.400

10:20:47

46

715.400

10:20:47

131

715.400

10:20:47

253

715.400

10:20:47

101

715.400

10:20:47

195

715.400

10:20:47

508

715.400

10:20:47

81

715.400

10:20:47

227

715.400

10:20:47

432

715.400

10:20:47

215

715.400

10:20:47

111

715.400

10:20:47

204

715.400

10:20:47

394

715.400

10:20:47

227

715.400

10:20:47

31

714.600

10:15:54

691

714.600

10:15:54

130

714.600

10:15:54

1508

714.600

10:15:54

71

714.400

10:15:54

69

714.400

10:15:54

722

714.400

10:15:54

647

715.000

10:10:56

155

715.400

10:09:10

299

715.400

10:09:10

55

715.400

10:09:10

66

715.400

10:09:10

251

715.400

10:06:45

451

715.400

10:06:45

64

715.600

10:06:45

151

715.600

10:06:45

273

715.600

10:06:45

677

715.200

10:05:11

838

714.800

10:03:38

649

715.000

10:01:04

550

714.800

09:56:00

121

714.800

09:56:00

628

714.800

09:56:00

634

714.800

09:50:55

685

715.000

09:50:42

672

714.200

09:48:52

708

713.800

09:43:50

453

714.200

09:43:46

408

714.200

09:43:46

750

714.600

09:43:46

747

713.400

09:39:20

155

712.400

09:37:16

527

712.400

09:37:16

91

712.200

09:35:13

550

712.200

09:35:13

759

714.400

09:32:45

708

714.600

09:29:22

732

714.600

09:29:22

138

714.400

09:27:55

537

714.400

09:27:55

634

712.400

09:22:47

633

713.800

09:20:18

733

714.200

09:17:45

647

714.200

09:15:38

762

711.600

09:13:55

678

712.000

09:12:23

36

710.600

09:11:38

726

711.800

09:10:03

9

712.200

09:09:45

742

712.200

09:09:45

683

712.600

09:08:25

404

712.600

09:07:27

237

712.600

09:07:27

728

711.000

09:02:49

740

711.400

09:02:49

724

711.800

09:00:17

724

712.200

09:00:14

656

711.600

08:57:42

227

712.800

08:52:40

510

712.800

08:52:40

16

712.800

08:52:40

751

713.400

08:52:40

327

714.200

08:50:18

293

714.200

08:50:18

125

714.200

08:50:18

727

714.600

08:49:02

643

714.800

08:48:08

637

713.600

08:44:17

659

715.200

08:43:03

733

714.600

08:40:42

768

714.800

08:35:02

694

714.800

08:34:05

618

715.400

08:31:19

764

716.000

08:29:56

662

716.600

08:29:00

1

716.600

08:29:00

664

718.200

08:26:50

704

720.200

08:24:07

638

721.400

08:22:54

719

721.400

08:19:05

710

721.800

08:17:00

646

721.600

08:14:13

662

721.400

08:14:13

682

721.200

08:12:05

576

722.400

08:09:39

108

722.400

08:09:39

697

724.600

08:07:38

189

724.600

08:07:38

216

724.600

08:07:38

350

724.600

08:07:38

876

724.600

08:07:38

657

723.800

08:03:03

682

726.800

08:02:24

656

727.200

08:02:24

771

727.600

08:01:25

753

728.000

08:01:24

98

728.600

08:01:24

600

728.600

08:01:24

620

730.800

08:00:50


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.