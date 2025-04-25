Regina, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2025) - Above Food Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVE) ("Above Food" and the "Company") today announced that it will be filing its interim balance sheet and income statement for the period ended July 31, 2024, prior to market opening on Monday, April 28, 2025, thereby bringing it back into compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(2) of the Nasdaq regulatory listing requirements prior to the hearing scheduled for May 22, 2025.

In accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's results for the period ended July 31, 2024, include the discontinued operations that were disposed of in March 2025 as part of Above Food's strategic pivot towards the Agri-Tech and Fin-Tech sectors and its increased emphasis on higher-margin and profitable businesses.

As previously announced, the Company acquired leading food and animal feed commodity supply chain solutions and merchandising specialist, The Redwood Group LLC, in August 2024, and the acquisition continues to exceed expectations, positively contributing to the profitability of the Company.

Through these substantial corporate transformations, combined with the recently announced acquisition of Palm Global Technologies Inc. ("Palm Global"), the Company has undergone a significant restructuring, that has greatly strengthened its financial position by eliminating the majority of its corporate indebtedness and successfully transitioned its continuing operations into profitability.

The Company's acquisition of Palm Global is expected to have a significant impact, presenting numerous opportunities to strengthen its current revenue run-rate of approximately $200 million CAD and substantially enhance profitability. As a next-generation innovator in technology, sustainability, and global food markets, Palm Global leverages its cutting-edge technology platforms and frontline super-apps. This strategic acquisition is enabling Above Food to expand its reach into transformative sectors, including advanced Agri-Tech, FinTech, Ed-Tech, and Asset Tokenization while also strengthening its presence in key geographical markets, including Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

With the filing of the interim balance sheet and income statement for the period ended July 31, 2024, ensuring compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(2), the only outstanding deficiency pertains to the closing bid price of the Company's listed securities remaining below $1 per share. The Company is actively executing its plans to resolve this promptly, well in advance of the May 22, 2025, hearing.

About Above Food Ingredients Inc.

Above Food Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVE ) is an ingredient company that delivers products made with real, nutritious, flavorful ingredients produced with transparency. The Company's vision is to create a healthier world - one seed, one field, and one bite at a time. With a robust chain of custody of plant proteins, enabled by scaled operations and infrastructure in primary agriculture and processing, and proprietary seed development capabilities that leverage the power of artificial intelligence-driven genomics and agronomy, the Company delivers nutritious foods to businesses and consumers with traceability and sustainability.

About Palm Global

Palm Global is a next-generation innovator in financial inclusion, agri-tech, and sustainability, operating out of San Francisco, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Utilizing AI, blockchain, and decentralized finance ("DeFi") technologies. Palm Global delivers scalable solutions that drive economic empowerment and financial access for millions of farmers across Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Americas. By facilitating access to credit, insurance, and advanced agricultural technologies, through its platforms and super-apps, Palm Global supports sustainable growth and food security at scale. Through strategic partnerships with governments, global institutions, and NGOs, Palm Global is accelerating the adoption of digital solutions that transform global agriculture and strengthen financial resilience in underserved markets. The Palm Global website is available at www.palmglobal.ai.

