

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Volcon, Inc. (VLCN) is up over 161% at $24.11. Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (BSLK) is up over 94% at $4.29. 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) is up over 82% at $8.35. Above Food Ingredients Inc. (ABVE) is up over 69% at $2.85. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) is up over 58% at $1.43. Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is up over 36% at $2.04. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) is up over 28% at $23.56. Volato Group, Inc. (SOAR) is up over 17% at $1.64. BTCS Inc. (BTCS) is up over 15% at $6.64. TechPrecision Corporation (TPCS) is up over 8% at $3.74.



In the Red



LQR House Inc. (YHC) is down over 25% at $8.01. NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB) is down over 16% at $3.35. GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (GAME) is down over 14% at $1.98. SMX (Security Matters) (SMX) is down over 11% at $1.61. BRC Inc. (BRCC) is down over 10% at $1.36. Data Storage Corporation (DTST) is down over 7% at $4.88. K-Tech Solutions Company Limited (KMRK) is down over 7% at $4.56. Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) is down over 7% at $1.82. Pitanium Limited (PTNM) is down over 6% at $12.50. Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) is down over 6% at $1.50.



