WKN: A2PLBE | ISIN: SE0012675361 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IRA
Frankfurt
25.04.25
08:09 Uhr
0,628 Euro
+0,008
+1,29 %
IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB publishes the Annual Report for 2024

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / April 25, 2025 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) - Gothenburg, Sweden, April 25, 2025 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, announced today that the Annual Report for 2024 is published on the company's website, www.irlab.se.

IRLAB has published the Annual Report 2024 for the financial year, which covers January 1 to December 31, 2024. The Annual Report is available, in Swedish, on IRLAB's website: Financial reports - IRLAB.

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, VD
Phone: +46 730 60 70 99
E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

Viktor Siewertz, CFO
Phone: +46 727 10 70 70
E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

This information is information that IRLAB Therapeutics is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-25 21:30 CEST.

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB Årsredovisning 2025 Lowres

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
