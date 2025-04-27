ChangAn Automobile: ChangAn Outlines 2030 Vision at "Vast Ocean Plan: United Towards the Peak"-Themed Overseas Partner Conference in Chongqing

The Company is rapidly accelerating its global expansion with the goal of becoming a world-class automobile brand.

CHONGQING, China, April 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChangAn Automobile ("ChangAn" or "the Company"), an intelligent low-carbon mobility technology company, recently hosted the 2025 Overseas Partner Conference in Chongqing under the theme "Vast Ocean Plan: United Towards The Peak." The event brought together more than 500 partners from over 70 countries discuss the Company's global achievements and share its future roadmap. During the conference, ChangAn unveiled its "2030 Vision," pledging over $10 billion in global investment. The Company aims to reach 5 million in global vehicle sales by 2030. ChangAn also set its sights on becoming one of the world's top 10 automobile brands.

ChangAn's global business strategy continues to advance with an expected 5 million vehicles worldwide and 1.2 million overseas by 2030

In his keynote at the 2025 conference, Zhu Huarong, Chairman of ChangAn Automobile, highlighted the Company's progress over five years in new energy, intelligence, and global business. Global sales rose 34.2% to 2.684 million vehicles in 2024, with 735,000 new energy vehicles and 536,000 sold internationally. "From product exports to brand globalisation, we are strengthening global competitiveness with the dual drive of 'long-termism plus localized operations,'" Mr. Zhu said. Over the next five years, ChangAn will target five key overseas markets and expand localised production, branding, and customer service.

ChangAn's overseas sales ranked among the top 3 in China's automobile exports in 2024

At the conference, Li Mingcai, Executive Vice President of ChangAn Automobile, highlighted key global milestones. The Company launched its first international NEV manufacturing base in Thailand and developed eight overseas production partnerships, reaching a capacity of 580,000 units. In 2024, ChangAn ranked among China's top three auto exporters, with over 500,000 vehicles sold internationally and revenue surpassing $11 billion. The brand expanded into 20 new countries, entering over 100 globally, and now operates 1,150 sales channels. CHANG-AN, DEEPAL, and AVATR gained international recognition, with ChangAn joining the "BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brands" just 14 months after launching the Vast Ocean Plan. "In the wave of anti-globalization, ChangAn Automobile has confirmed the strength of China's smart manufacturing with nine consecutive years of export growth," Mr. Li said.

The 2025 "dual-track" development plan will see 20 new cars launched internationally

Technological innovation remains at the core of ChangAn's global strategy, said Executive Vice President Wang Xiaofei. The Company has invested over 114.8 billion yuan in R&D and established an international team of 18,000, including 5,000 software and AI specialists. Its 2025 plan includes a dual-track fuel and new energy strategy. Fossil-fuel vehicles will target markets in Central and South America, the Middle East and Africa, and Eurasia, while new energy vehicles will focus on Asia Pacific and Europe. ChangAn is building a unified global brand structure through CHANG-AN, DEEPAL, and AVATR, executing a "1+N" brand strategy - one global IP and multiple localised campaigns annually. Product-wise, 20 new global models (10 fuel, 10 NEVs) will be launched, including the CS75PLUS, DEEPAL S05, AVATR 07, and CHANG-AN Q07.

ChangAn remains confident and committed to future growth. Moving forward, the Company will focus on building a "competitiveness plus high quality" strategy, leveraging its core strengths and technology innovation to expand its footprint globally and further elevate its international influence.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674025/image.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674026/photo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changan-outlines-2030-vision-at-vast-ocean-plan-united-towards-the-peak-themed-overseas-partner-conference-in-chongqing-302439046.html