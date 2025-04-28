Alcadon Group AB: Interim report 1 January - 31 March 2025

Weak results in a persistently challenging market environment, but strengthened gross margin and profitability (P/WC)

FIRST QUARTER OF 2025

• Net sales increased by 1.1 percent to SEK 404 (399) million. In unchanged currency rates, net sales increased by 0.6 percent.

• Adjusted operating profit before amortisation of intangible assets (EBITA adjusted) decreased by -20 percent to SEK 22 (27) million. The adjustment relates to SEK -5.5 (6.2) million attributable to unrealised exchange rate gains and losses and reversal of contingent consideration of SEK -3.3 (0.0) million.

• Operating profit before amortisation of intangible assets (EBITA) increases by 45 percent to SEK 31 (21) million

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 11 (12) million, corresponding to SEK 0.45 (0.56) per share.

• Earnings per share amount to SEK 0.33 (0.62).

• The equity ratio remains at 52 percent from 31 December 2024.







Quarter 1

Full Year 2025 2024 2024 Net sales, MSEK 403.6 399.2 1,603.8 Gross margin, % 25.2 24.3 25.3 Adjusted EBITA, SEK million 21.8 27.3 105.1 EBITA adjusted, % 5.4 6.8 6.6 EBITA, MSEK 30.6 21.1 94.4 EBITA, % 7.6 5.3 5.9 Profit for the period, MSEK 8.1 13.6 36.9 Earnings per share, SEK 0.33 0.62 1.54

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

• On 7 January, Fredrik Valentin took over as President and CEO. Pierre Fors thus stepped down from the role of acting President and CEO and returned to his previous position as Chairman of the Board. Jonas Mårtensson, who had been Chairman of the Board between 1 October and 6 January, has returned to his previous role as Vice Chairman.

• Despite a strong cash flow during the year, the Board of Directors proposes that no dividend be paid for 2024, in light of favourable investment opportunities with good return potential going forward.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

• No significant events have occurred after the end of the period.

Stockholm, 28 April 2025

