Alcadon Group AB: Interim report 1 January - 30 June 2025

Strong cash flow but weak earnings driven by increased pace of transformation work

The English version of the interim report is a translation of the official Swedish report. In case of discrepancies, the Swedish version shall prevail.

SECOND QUARTER 2025

• Net sales decreased by 11 per cent to SEK 378 (425) million. In unchanged currency, net sales decreased by -9.7 per cent.

• Adjusted operating profit before amortisation of intangible assets (EBITA adjusted) decreased by -32 per cent to SEK 22 (33) million. Adjustments of SEK 1.2 (2.2) million relate to SEK 1.2 (-0.1) million attributable to unrealised exchange rate gains and losses and acquisition costs of SEK 0.0 (2.3) million.

• Operating profit before amortisation of intangible assets (EBITA) decreased by -31 per cent to SEK 21 (30) million.

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 42 (60) million, corresponding to SEK 1.69 (2.47) per share.

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.31 (0.45).

• The equity ratio increased to 53 per cent from 52 per cent on 31 March 2025.

FIRST HALF OF 2025

• Net sales decreased by -5.3 per cent to SEK 781 (824) million. In unchanged currency, net sales decreased by -3.7 per cent.

• Adjusted operating profit before amortisation of intangible assets (EBITA adjusted) decreased by -26 per cent to SEK 44 (60) million. Adjustments of SEK -7.6 (8.3) million relate to SEK -4.2 (6.1) million attributable to unrealised exchange rate gains and losses, SEK -3.3 (0.0) million in reversal of contingent considerations and acquisition costs of SEK 0.0 (2.3) million.

• Operating profit before amortisation of intangible assets (EBITA) increased by 0.1 per cent to SEK 52 (52) million.

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 51 (72) million, corresponding to SEK 2.09 (3.12) per share.

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.65 (1.06).

• The equity ratio increased to 53 per cent from 52 per cent on 31 December 2024.







Quarter 2 January - June

Full year 2025 2024 2025 2024 2024 Net sales. SEK million

377.5 425.2 781.1 824.4 1,603.8 Gross margin. %

26.1 26.7 25.7 25.5 25.3 EBITA adjusted. SEK million 22.2 32.6 44.0 59.9 105.1 EBITA adjusted. % 5.9 7.7 5.6 7.3 6.6 EBITA. SEK million 21.0 30.4 51.6 51.5 94.4 EBITA. % 5.6 7.2 6.6 6.2 5.9 Profit for the period. SEK million

7.7 11.0 15.8 24.6 36.9 Earnings per share. SEK

0.31 0.45 0.65 1.06 1.54

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

• On 22 May 2025. the Board of Directors of Alcadon Group decided on new financial targets that will contribute to the Group's updated vision of becoming a leading competence partner in Europe within the digitalisation of society. with an increased focus on profitability and shareholder value.

• Alcadon Group AB has entered into a new. unsecured credit agreement. a multicurrency revolving credit facility. and raised bank loans from its existing relationship bank. SEB. The credit facilities and bank loans amount to a total of SEK 525 million with an additional option of SEK 150 million.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

• No significant events have occurred after the end of the period.



Stockholm. 8 August 2025

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Alcadon Group AB

Fredrik Valentin, CEO

Mobile: +46 70 282 34 12

E-mail: fva@alcadon.com

www.alcadongroup.se

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

Phone number: +46 8 913 008

E-mail: ca@skmg.se

This information is information that Alcadon Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-08 08:00 CEST.

About Alcadon Group AB

Alcadon Group acquires, owns and develops leading companies and brands within the niche of systems, solutions and products for network infrastructure and data communications. Alcadon was founded in 1988 and currently operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, the UK, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Alcadon Group AB (publ), 559009-2382, Segelbåtsvägen 2, 112 64 Stockholm, Sweden

Tel: +46 8 657 36 00 E-mail:info@alca.se web: www.alcadon.com