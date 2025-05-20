Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AQKZ | ISIN: SE0008732218 | Ticker-Symbol: 5Y4
Frankfurt
20.05.25 | 08:10
1,510 Euro
+1,34 % +0,020
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALCADON GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALCADON GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5701,61511:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2025 10:05 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alcadon Group AB: Alcadon Group decides on new financial targets

Finanznachrichten News

The Board of Directors of Alcadon has decided on new financial targets for Alcadon Group. The new financial targets will contribute to Alcadon Group's vision of becoming a leading competence partner in Europe in the digitalisation of society.

Financial targets
·Profitability - Alcadon Group shall reach and maintain a profitability level of 50 per cent, P/WC
·Profit growth - Alcadon Group shall generate an average profit growth of at least 10 per cent per year over time
·Profit margin - Alcadon Group shall improve profit margin striving towards 10 per cent
·Indebtedness - Alcadon Group shall operate with an indebtedness ratio below 3

Our targets shall be reached through both organic improvements and acquisitions of sustainable and profitable companies, always with shareholder value creation in focus.

Other supporting targets
·Customer loyalty - Net Promoter Score exceeding 30
·Employee engagement - Employee Net Promoter Score exceeding 30

Definitions
Profitability - Measured as Profit (P) divided by Working Capital (WC). Profit is defined as Adjusted EBITA R12 proforma. Working Capital is defined as outgoing balance of Inventory plus Accounts Receivables less Accounts Payables.

Profit growth - Measured as average annual adjusted EBITA growth where growth can be generated through both organic growth and acquisitions.

Profit margin - Measured as adjusted EBITA margin.

Indebtedness - Measured as Net interest-bearing dept excluding lease liabilities divided by Adjusted EBITDA R12 proforma with lease costs added back.

Customer loyalty - Measured by the Net Promoter Score (NPS) which provides a measure of how willing customers are to recommend Alcadon. NPS is measured by customers rating Alcadon on a scale of 1-10, where the number of ambassadors is then compared to the number of critics. Ambassadors are considered to be all those who answered between 9-10 while critics are considered to be all those who answered between 1-6.

Employee engagement - measured by the Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) which provides a measure of how willing employees are to recommend their workplace. Employees rank Alcadon on a scale of 1-10, with the number of ambassadors then set against the number of critics. Ambassadors are all those who answered between 9-10, while critics are all those who answered between 1-6.

Contacts
For more information, please contact:
Alcadon Group AB
Fredrik Valentin, CEO
Mobile: +46 70 282 34 12
E-mail: fva@alcadon.com
www.alcadongroup.se

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

This information is information that Alcadon Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-20 10:04 CEST.

About Alcadon Group AB
Alcadon Group acquires, owns and develops leading companies and brands within the niche of systems, solutions and products for network infrastructure and data communications. Alcadon was founded in 1988 and currently operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, the UK, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Alcadon Group AB (publ), 559009-2382, Segelbåtsvägen 2, 112 64 Stockholm, Sweden
Tel: +46 8 657 36 00 E-mail:info@alca.se web: www.alcadon.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.