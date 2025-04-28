Cloetta AB: Cloetta plans to change the organisational structure and Group Management to support new strategic priorities

Stockholm, Sweden - Cloetta, Northern Europe's leading confectionery company, announces plans to align its organisational structure with its new strategic priorities geared for profitable growth.

At the end of March 2025, Cloetta announced updated financial targets geared for profitable growth and a new strategy with three new priorities:

Win with our Superbrands - increased focus across the core markets on ten selected brands to drive profitable growth through increased distribution and by continuing to stretch the brands into new categories

- increased focus across the core markets on ten selected brands to drive profitable growth through increased distribution and by continuing to stretch the brands into new categories Grow beyond core markets - increased focus on Germany and UK, as the European markets with the largest confectionery retail sales and the highest per capita consumption, and on North America to leverage demand for Swedish Candy

- increased focus on Germany and UK, as the European markets with the largest confectionery retail sales and the highest per capita consumption, and on North America to leverage demand for Swedish Candy Excel in marketing and innovation - accelerated new product development supported by continued marketing effectiveness

To successfully deliver on these strategic priorities, Cloetta announced increased focus on enhancing the company's operating model through net revenue management, a supply chain fit for purpose and an effective operating structure, as well as selective M&A.

Today, Cloetta announces a plan to create a more effective operating structure through changes in its commercial and group-level functions. Cloetta expects that the changes will result in a reduction of up to 100 positions across Europe by year-end 2025 and annual savings of SEK 60-70 m. The savings are expected to have a full effect in the first quarter of 2026.

The plan is expected to result in a one-time cost of SEK 60-70 m in items affecting comparability, with the majority to be recognised in the second quarter of 2025.

As a result of the strategic changes to the operating structure, the Group Management Team will have the following nine members (currently ten):



Katarina Tell, President and CEO

Ulrika Palm, Area President Scandinavia & Travel Retail

Ville Perho, Area President Finland & East

André Ruikes, Area President Netherlands & West

Niklas Truedsson, Area President Growth, consisting of UK, Germany and North America as well as the Pick & mix business segment

Frans Rydén, Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Biesterfeldt, Chief Marketing Officer

Ewald Frénay, Chief HR Officer

Open position, Chief Operating Officer



"Cloetta is committed to continue to drive profitable growth and strengthening our market position through clear strategic priorities and a focused execution. The planned changes are an important step to ensure that Cloetta will become a more focused and efficient company with enhanced speed and agility.", says Katarina Tell, President and CEO.

The planned changes are subject to customary union negotiations. Cloetta will provide more information once negotiations are finalised, which is expected by October 2025, at the latest.





