Volati AB: Volati Interim Report January-March 2025

Positive trend continues in an uncertain market

The first quarter of the year showed sales growth of 15 percent to SEK 2,001 million. Improved margins contributed to EBITA increasing to SEK 135 million, corresponding to growth of 48 percent. It was pleasing to see five of our six platforms reporting increased profits compared with the previous year. The previous quarter's positive organic growth trend continued, with organic sales growth of 4 percent and organic EBITA growth of 33 percent. Market conditions have generally improved in the construction-related segments, but the market remains cautious and uncertain.



Andreas Stenbäck, President and CEO

For the full CEO-comment, see the report in its entirety.

Quarter January-March 2025

Net sales increased by 15 percent to SEK 2,001 (1,747) million.

EBITA increased by 48 percent to SEK 135 (91) million.

Profit after tax increased by 44 percent to SEK 28 (19) million.

Earnings per ordinary share increased by 450 percent to SEK 0.12 (0.02).

On 4 February, the German label producer Clever Etiketten GmbH, with annual sales of SEK 290 million, was acquired, with its sister companies, as an add-on acquisition for Ettiketto Group.

The credit facilities with Nordea and SEB were increased by SEK 750 million during the quarter, to a total of SEK 3,650 million.

Events after the reporting period

April 25, an agreement was signed to acquire the tools and machinery wholesaler Hans Eggestrand AB, with annual sales of SEK 45 million, for the Salix Group platform.

Conference call

CEO Andreas Stenbäck and CFO Martin Aronsson will present the interim report in a conference call on 28 April at 09.00. The presentation will be conducted in English.

For a webcast of the conference call (opportunity for written questions), go to:

https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/volati/q1-2025/

The conference call (opportunity for oral questions) can be accessed at:

Phone number +46 8 5050 0829, Meeting ID 868 1336 8383, followed by #, *9 to ask a question.

The presentation and webcast will be available on www.volati.se after the conference call.

About Volati

Volati is a Swedish industrial group with the vision to be Sweden's best owner of medium-sized companies. Through value-creating add-on acquisitions and long-term, sustainable company development, Volati has been delivering consistently strong profitable growth since the start in 2003. The Group consists of the business areas Salix Group, Ettiketto Group and Industry, with operations in 21 countries, about 2,300 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 8.1 billion. Volati's ordinary shares and preference shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information is available at www.volati.se.