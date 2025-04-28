Anzeige
Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
28.04.2025
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 25 April 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 25 April 2025 754.42 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 746.31 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

28 April 2025


