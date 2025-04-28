Anzeige
Montag, 28.04.2025
Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552 | Ticker-Symbol: FKM
Tradegate
25.04.25
12:44 Uhr
50,40 Euro
-0,60
-1,18 %
28.04.2025 13:12 Uhr
Aker ASA: Presentation of First Quarter 2025 Results

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 07:00 CEST. An online webcast presentation of the results will be available the same day at 09:00 CEST.

Webcast details:
Date: Friday, May 9, 2025
Time: 09:00am CEST
Format: Webcast
Language: English
Link: www.akerasa.com/webcast

There will be a prepared Q&A session following the presentation. Please submit questions to christina.schartum@akerasa.com in advance.

The presentation and material will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no.

ENDS

Investors contact:
Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer Aker ASA
Tel: +47 94 80 46 43
E-mail: svein.stoknes@akerasa.com

Media:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--presentation-of-first-quarter-2025-results,c4141589

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-presentation-of-first-quarter-2025-results-302439602.html

