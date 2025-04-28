Aker ASA: Presentation of First Quarter 2025 Results

OSLO, Norway, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 07:00 CEST. An online webcast presentation of the results will be available the same day at 09:00 CEST.

Webcast details:

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Time: 09:00am CEST

Format: Webcast

Language: English

Link: www.akerasa.com/webcast

There will be a prepared Q&A session following the presentation. Please submit questions to christina.schartum@akerasa.com in advance.

The presentation and material will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no.

Investors contact:

Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer Aker ASA

Tel: +47 94 80 46 43

E-mail: svein.stoknes@akerasa.com

Media:

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 48 78

E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

