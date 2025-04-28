WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $331.1 million, or $3.06 per share. This compares with $382.0 million, or $3.54 per share, last year.Excluding items, Roper Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $517 million or $4.78 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0% to $1.882 billion from $1.680 billion last year.Roper Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $331.1 Mln. vs. $382.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.06 vs. $3.54 last year. -Revenue: $1.882 Bln vs. $1.680 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.80 - $4.84 Full year EPS guidance: $19.80 - $20.05Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX