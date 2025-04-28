WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $73.98 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $158.06 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 17.1% to $540.47 million from $651.70 million last year.Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $73.98 Mln. vs. $158.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $540.47 Mln vs. $651.70 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX