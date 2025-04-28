Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) will announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, after market close. Equinox Gold will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results the following morning on Thursday, May 8, 2025, commencing at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET).

Conference call

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-833-752-3366

International callers: + 1-647-846-2813

Webcast

www.equinoxgold.com

The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until November 7, 2025.

