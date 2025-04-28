WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global energy technology company Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH), Monday announced production shipments of IQ8 Microinverters in Japan with a 25-year warranty through a distribution agreement with ITOCHU Corp.The company added that the collaboration with ITOCHU would help homeowners in Japan as Tokyo has started implementing its rooftop solar mandate on all new homes.Initially, the company will launching IQ8HC Microinverters in Japan, which can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes and feature a peak output power of 350 VA.In the pre-market hours, Enphase's stock is trading at $46.70, down 0.28 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX