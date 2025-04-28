Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax Signs Deals in Israel and Armenia

Latest Agreements Continue Network's Rapid Global Growth in Over 100 Countries Across Five Continents

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company"), through its subsidiary Newsmax Broadcasting, today announced that the Company had signed distribution agreements with Cellcom Israel, one of the top telecommunications companies in Israel, and Telecom Armenia, the country's leading telecommunications and wireless provider, which will make the Newsmax channel available to their customers.

With these deals, Newsmax extends its content and distribution partnerships across five continents in more than 100 countries in multiple languages.

The U.S. network has seen viewership surge to record levels with its in-depth reporting and opinion while providing viewers with coverage from Washington, New York, London, Rome, Jerusalem and other world capitals.

Newsmax consistently delivers news with a global impact and the network now draws a global audience.

"Newsmax is excited to launch on Cellcom Israel and Telecom Armenia, who are leaders across their respective markets," Andy Biggers, Newsmax's SVP of Distribution, said.

Biggers added, "The Newsmax brand continues to expand across the globe as it becomes a trusted source of news for people who really want to know what's happening in the U.S., without CNN's filters."

Newsmax sees global expansion as part of a larger strategy to efficiently share U.S. news with a global audience, helping to strengthen ties with allies while promoting American values and freedoms to peoples around the world.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major cable and satellite systems. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel is a leading Israeli telecommunications company providing a wide range of services, including mobile telephony, internet, home phone, and TV. Established in 1994, it's one of the largest cellular providers in Israel. Cellcom also offers fixed-line services, international calling, and OTT services like Cellcom TV.

About Team Telecom Armenia

Telecom Armenia OJSC (The brand - Team Telecom Armenia) is an Armenian company, with a leading position in the field of telecommunications and cutting-edge technologies in the country. Being the successor of the first telecommunication network in Armenia, the company has a 100-year history of providing services in the sphere. Due to combining rich experience and advanced technologies, Team provides reliable and innovative services to both individual and corporate customers. Telecom Armenia OJSC is the first telecommunications company in Armenia to conduct an initial public offering (IPO), becoming even more open and public. The company's shares are listed on the Armenian Stock Exchange. www.telecomarmenia.am

This communication contains forward-looking statements. From time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those that are not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements discussed in this communication and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. The Company does not guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this communication to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and we do not intend to do so. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include various factors, including but not limited to our ability to change the direction of the Company, our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, the competitive environment of our business changes in domestic and global general economic and macro-economic conditions and/or uncertainties and factors set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and other filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein.

