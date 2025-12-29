Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax Expands in Europe, Mid-East with Major Distribution Deals

Carriage Deals With Free TV France, HOT Israel and Primetel Cyprus, Along With a Partnership in Ukraine, Extend Newsmax's Reach Across Europe and the Mid-East

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") through its subsidiary Newsmax Broadcasting, today announced a series of multi-year distribution agreements with major TV distributors across Europe and the eastern Mediterranean. These partnerships with Free TV in France, HOT in Israel and Primetel in Cyprus will make the Newsmax channel available to millions of new households and demonstrates the Company's commitment to delivering independent U.S.-based news to international audiences.

In addition, Newsmax has entered into a brand license agreement to launch early next year a local channel, "Newsmax Ukraine", available in the Ukrainian language.

New carriage and brand license agreements

Free TV (France) - Free TV, one of France's leading telecommunications providers, has launched Newsmax on channel 351, reaching approximately 3.5 million households. This partnership strengthens Newsmax's presence in Western Europe and offers French viewers 24/7 access to both U.S. and global news.

HOT (Israel) - Newsmax is now available in English on channel 204 through HOT Israel, a major telecommunications and pay TV operator. The launch reaches more than 200,000 subscribers and expands Newsmax's footprint in a key U.S.-ally market, providing Israeli audiences with access to breaking news, political analysis and cultural coverage.

Primetel (Cyprus) - Newsmax has debuted on channel 241 via Primetel, a leading IPTV and telecom provider in Cyprus. Primetel subscribers can access Newsmax's live news, interviews and talk programming, further strengthening Newsmax's presence in the eastern Mediterranean region.

Newsmax Ukraine - Newsmax has signed a brand license agreement for the launch of Newsmax Ukraine, a localized news channel expected to go live in the first half of 2026. The channel will operate under the Newsmax brand and editorial framework, marking an important step in the Company's Eastern European growth strategy and its commitment to expanding access to international news in the region.

Newsmax is now available in more than 100 countries across five continents. According to Nielsen, Newsmax is the fourth highest-rated cable news network in the United States, reaching over 40 million Americans through its television channel, streaming services and digital platforms.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major pay TV providers. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 50 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches over 22 million combined followers. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

For more information, please visit Investor Relations | Newsmax Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements. From time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those that are not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements discussed in this communication and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Newsmax does not guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this communication to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and we do not intend to do so. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include various factors, including but not limited to the factors set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in Newsmax's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Newsmax's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and other filings Newsmax makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein.

Investor Contacts

Newsmax Investor Relations

ir@newsmax.com

SOURCE: Newsmax Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/newsmax-expands-in-europe-mid-east-with-major-distribution-deals-1121834