Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax Renews Carl Higbie, Greg Kelly for Top Shows

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") through its subsidiary Newsmax Broadcasting, today announced the renewal of two of its leading primetime hosts, Carl Higbie and Greg Kelly, in new agreements that reinforce the Company's commitment to delivering compelling, independent news and analysis to audiences nationwide.

Higbie, host of Frontline at 6:00pm ET, and Kelly, anchor of Greg Kelly Reports at 9:00pm ET, have become central pillars of Newsmax's evening programming lineup. Their renewed contracts underscore the Company's continued investment in talent that resonates strongly with viewers and drives ratings growth.

Since taking the helm of Frontline, Carl Higbie has built one of the fastest-growing programs in cable news.

Airing at 6:00pm ET as Newsmax's lead nighttime show, Frontline sets the agenda for the Newsmax's evening coverage with bold commentary, exclusive interviews and a sharp focus on national security, politics and cultural issues.

Over the past year, Frontline has seen its ratings rise by double digits, reflecting sustained momentum and increasing audience loyalty.

The show consistently earns rave reviews from viewers who praise Higbie's direct style and willingness to tackle controversial topics head-on.

A former U.S. Navy SEAL, Higbie brings a distinctive voice and real-world experience to the anchor desk.

Having served multiple deployments, he draws upon his military background to inform his coverage of defense, foreign policy and homeland security.

His leadership experience and firsthand understanding of global threats shape the tone and substance of Frontline, setting it apart in a crowded media landscape.

"Serving as a Navy SEAL taught me the value of preparation, accountability and mission focus," Higbie said. "On Frontline, our mission is to give viewers the facts, challenge the spin and stand up for the principles that make this country strong. I'm honored by the trust our audience places in us every night and excited to continue building this show with Newsmax."

Under Higbie's leadership, Frontline has expanded its roster of high-profile guests, including lawmakers, military leaders, policy experts and cultural influencers. He recently had an exclusive interview with J.D. Vance at a special event in Michigan.

Greg Kelly: A Trusted Primetime Voice

At 9:00pm ET, Greg Kelly anchors Greg Kelly Reports, one of Newsmax's flagship programs and a mainstay of its primetime schedule.

Kelly has long been recognized as a steady and authoritative presence on Newsmax, delivering in-depth reporting and sharp interviews that go beyond the day's headlines.

Before joining Newsmax, Kelly served as a White House correspondent for Fox News, covering two presidential administrations and reporting from some of the most consequential political and international events of the past two decades.

His background in Washington journalism provides him with deep institutional knowledge and a nuanced understanding of the political landscape.

On Greg Kelly Reports, Kelly brings that experience to bear each night, combining investigative reporting, thoughtful commentary and exclusive interviews.

Known for his thorough preparation and incisive questioning, he consistently challenges prevailing narratives and works to uncover what he calls "the real news" behind the headlines.

"I've always believed that journalism should inform, not obscure," Kelly said. "At Greg Kelly Reports, we look past talking points and dig into the substance of the issues that affect Americans every day. I'm proud to continue this work at Newsmax and grateful for the viewers who rely on us."

Kelly also served as a fighter pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps for almost a decade, giving him unique insight as the Pentagon engages in conflicts and engagements around the globe.

Kelly's highly rated program frequently generates national attention and drives conversation across television and digital platforms, solidifying his role as one of Newsmax's most influential voices.

President Trump has praised Kelly's journalism and says he regularly watches his show.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy praised both hosts for their contributions to the Company's growth and success.

"Carl Higbie and Greg Kelly represent the very best of what Newsmax brings to the American public," Ruddy said. "Carl's background as a Navy SEAL gives him unmatched credibility and a powerful perspective on national security and leadership. His energy and authenticity have fueled the double-digit ratings growth of Frontline and made it a cornerstone of our evening lineup."

"Greg Kelly, with his experience as a White House correspondent and seasoned journalist, delivers depth, context and professionalism to our 9:00pm hour," Ruddy added. "He goes beyond the headlines to provide clarity and accountability. Together, Carl and Greg strengthen our primetime programming and exemplify our commitment to independent journalism."

The renewals of Higbie and Kelly come as Newsmax continues to expand its reach across cable, satellite and streaming platforms.

Available in more than 100 million U.S. homes, Newsmax and its streaming channel Newsmax2 have seen sustained audience growth driven by strong talent, distinctive programming and a focus on issues that matter to its viewers.

With Frontline at 6:00pm ET and Greg Kelly Reports at 9:00pm ET, Newsmax offers a dynamic combination of rising leadership and seasoned journalism that anchors its primetime schedule and positions the Company for continued success.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major pay TV providers. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 50 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the N2 Channel, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches over 22 million combined followers. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

For more information, please visit Investor Relations | Newsmax Inc.

Investor Contacts

Newsmax Investor Relations

ir@newsmax.com

SOURCE: Newsmax Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/newsmax-renews-carl-higbie-greg-kelly-for-top-shows-1139422