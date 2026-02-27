Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax Delivers 4 Million+ Viewers in Breakout State of Union Coverage

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") today announced that more than four million Americans tuned in across the Company's channels for the network's comprehensive live coverage of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

The coverage marks a major ratings and digital milestone for the Company.

Newsmax's coverage began at 6:00pm ET with "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" followed by "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Beginning at 8:00pm ET, the Newsmax network delivered wall-to-wall special coverage anchored live from Washington, D.C., by Greta Van Susteren and Rob Finnerty, with analysis from Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff, and commentator Mercedes Schlapp.

The special broadcast continued through midnight, providing viewers with in-depth analysis, real-time reactions and exclusive interviews.

The Newsmax channel alone drew 2.8 million total viewers Tuesday night, according to Nielsen, while an additional 1.3 million streaming viewers watched coverage on Newsmax2, underscoring the growing reach of the Company's digital platforms.

The Newsmax audience was so large on cable that its total audience exceeded the combined viewership of Fox Business, CNBC and NewsNation combined by 23%.

Throughout the evening, Newsmax's editorial team provided regular updates to Newsmax.com and engaged the network's more than 23 million social media followers with breaking developments, video highlights and expert commentary.

"The president gave an epic speech, and America tuned in, with a big chunk of his audience tuning into Newsmax," said Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy. "It was a big night for the president and for us."

In addition to airing the president's address live, Newsmax offered continual reporting and instant analysis from top newsmakers and commentators.

High-profile guests appearing on the network included Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and HUD Secretary Scott Turner.

Other major figures included Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., Ron Johnson, R-Wis., John Cornyn, R-Texas, Ted Cruz, R-Texas, John Barrasso, R-Wyo. and Chris Coons, D-Del.

Additional contributors included Trish Regan, Trump presidential envoy Richard Grenell, presidential pollsters John McLaughlin and Dick Morris and House chairmen Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Other members of Congress appearing included Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas.

Newsmax2 also featured live coverage with anchors Ed Henry and Bianca de la Garza, providing viewers with additional perspectives and extended post-speech analysis across streaming platforms.

"Our network coverage was first-rate and was not only on par with major networks but delivered the kind of comprehensive reporting viewers don't see much anymore," said Gary Kanofsky, Newsmax's senior vice president of news.

"From our anchors in Washington to our contributors and production teams across the country, this was a total newsroom effort," he said.

The strong performance reflects Newsmax's continued growth as a trusted destination for millions of Americans seeking live news events, in-depth analysis and diverse perspectives.

With expanded distribution across cable, satellite, OTT and streaming platforms, Newsmax continues to solidify its position as one of the nation's leading news networks.

Millions of Americans are now watching Newsmax anytime, anywhere by downloading our free app on smartphones and TVs.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major pay TV providers. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 50 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the N2 Channel, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches over 22 million combined followers. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

