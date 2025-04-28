Invitation to Raketech's Q1 2025 conference call

Raketech (STO:RAKE) - Raketech, the iGaming performance marketing partner, will publish its Q1 2025 report on May 7, 2025 at 08:00 CEST. The presentation of the report will start at 09:00 CEST - held by Raketech's CEO Johan Svensson and CFO Måns Svalborn.

The presentation can be followed via both a conference call and an online audio cast, including a Q&A session open to all listeners at the end of the presentation. If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.

https://raketech.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration, you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference

https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5001600