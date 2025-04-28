NESTLÉ® DRUMSTICK®: Celebrate the Magical World of Harry Potter with the New NESTLÉ DRUMSTICK Butterbeer Flavoured Ice Cream Cone

Let's Taste the Magic!

Limited to Hong Kong and Macau Only!

Calling all Harry Potter fans! This Butterbeer Season, NESTLÉ® DRUMSTICK® will launch the DRUMSTICK® Butterbeer Flavoured Ice Cream Cone! Meticulously crafted by NESTLÉ® DRUMSTICK®, the DRUMSTICK® Butterbeer Flavoured Ice Cream Cone will be available for a limited time in Hong Kong and Macau only.

Butterbeer has become a favorite among Harry Potter fans, with many traveling to theme parks around the world to try it. Now, fans can enjoy Butterbeer in the form of a pre-packaged ice cream cone.

NESTLÉ® DRUMSTICK®is committed to launching innovative and creative new flavours that would "blow your mind". This new product combines its popular ice cream cone with iconic Butterbeer flavoured, featuring a specially crafted Butterbeer-flavoured creamy swirl ice cream within a crispy cone, topped with sugar pieces for an extra touch. The creamy ice cream and salted caramel sauce blend perfectly, creating a dreamy combination that is sweet but not cloying. To match the colour of butterbeer, the cone has also been given a new look, while maintaining the signature crispiness of NESTLÉ® DRUMSTICK® cones. The DRUMSTICK® Butterbeer Flavoured Ice Cream Cone is a non-alcoholic product, so everyone can enjoy it!

The DRUMSTICK® Butterbeer Flavoured Ice Cream Cone is sold as a single or multi-pack, and is available in Hong Kong and Macau for a limited-time only! Quantities are limited, so don't miss this new product. Let's taste the magic!

Suggested Retail Price: HK$17 (Single);HK$59.9 (Multipack - 4 pieces)

Launch Date: 23 April, 2025

Point of Sales: Convenience stores and supermarkets

About NESTLÉ ® DRUMSTICK ® Cone

NESTLÉ® Ice Cream is dedicated to excite our consumers with a variety of new and delicious ice cream products. NESTLÉ® DRUMSTICK® Cone offers various flavors, with crispy cone filled with smooth ice-cream and the tip filled with chocolate sauce. Crunchy Flavour without Boundaries!

About The Harry Potter Franchise:

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerizes on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including five theme park lands at Universal Studios locations around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as the Platform 9 3/4 retail shops and iconic flagship store - Harry Potter New York. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit www.harrypotter.com.

About Butterbeer Season:

Butterbeer Season is a Warner Bros. Discovery global franchise initiative to annually celebrate the flavor, scent and look of the iconic beverage fans will recognize from the magical world of Harry Potter. Butterbeer was first introduced in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and quickly became a fan favorite symbol of joy, comfort, warmth and togetherness. Fans who longed for the opportunity to enjoy the beverage have loved the varied Butterbeer offerings currently available at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Destinations & Experiences global theme parks, Warner Bros. Studio Tours in Hollywood, Tokyo and London, Harry Potter Shops in London, and New York, and many of the Harry Potter touring experiences around the world. Now, every March through May, fans around the world will have the opportunity to celebrate Butterbeer in new and unexpected ways during Butterbeer Season. Look out for new treats, limited-edition products, events, and activations to experience the joy of Butterbeer.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

