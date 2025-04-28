Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 21,383 Ageas shares in the period from 21-04-2025 until 25-04-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|21-04-2025
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22-04-2025
|6,217
|330,019
|53.08
|52.90
|53.25
|23-04-2025
|4,674
|250,060
|53.50
|53.25
|53.90
|24-04-2025
|5,842
|314,588
|53.85
|53.60
|53.95
|25-04-2025
|4,650
|250,064
|53.78
|53.60
|53.95
|Total
|21,383
|1,144,730
|53.53
|52.90
|53.95
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,994,562 shares for a total amount of EUR 147,864,703. This corresponds to 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
