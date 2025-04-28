Pancreatic cyst abstracts build on endorsement of Cellvizio by Europe's leading endoscopy society, ESGE, as a key tool for improving pancreatic cyst diagnostic accuracy

AI, pancreatic cancer, and food intolerance once again headline wide range of Cellvizio abstracts at gastroenterology's largest international meeting

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext Growth: ALMKT),inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today announced another milestone year at the Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Conference, being held from May 3-6, 2025 in San Diego, California with the presentation of at least 8 abstracts supporting the clinical value of Cellvizio in key indications. These abstracts focus on pancreatic cystic lesions and pancreatic cancer, food intolerance, artificial intelligence, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Studies and presentations highlight how the use of Cellvizio directly impacts patient management and positive outcomes.

Members of Mauna Kea's executive team will be present at DDW and meeting with physicians, industry partners, and societies, and welcome the opportunity to discuss the Company's recent achievements and future opportunities as announced in recent press releases.

"Each year, DDW is a not-to-be-missed meeting bringing the entire gastroenterology healthcare community together, and we are proud yet again to have such a wide range of independent scientific abstracts and data about Cellvizio on display, especially in areas which have significant unmet patient needs," said Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies. "Cellvizio's role in the accurate classification and risk stratification of pancreatic cysts is advancing the entire field forward for the management of patients at risk of pancreatic cancer. Moreover, the body of evidence for food intolerance identification and management has grown substantially, building a large opportunity for CellTolerance growth."

Highlighted featured presentations:

Saturday, May 3

12:30pm-1:30pm

Artificial Intelligence Advances Digital Pathomics for Confocal Endomicroscopy-Guided Diagnosis of Pancreatic Cysts

12:30pm-1:30pm

Intracystic Capillary Morphology as a Novel Approach to Risk Stratification of Intraductal Papillary Mucinous Neoplasms In Confocal Endomicroscopy: Limitations of Human Performance and Insights from Artificial Intelligence

3:00pm-3:15pm

Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy Captures Local, Food-Induced Reactions at the Level of the Duodenal Mucosa in Functional Dyspepsia, That Cannot Be Translated into Permeability Alterations or Changes in Mast Cell Activation Ex Vivo

4:30pm-4:45pm

Targeted Elimination Diet in Eosinophilic Esophagitis Following Identification of Trigger Nutrients Using Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy: Results from a Pilot Trial

Sunday, May 4

8:12am-8:19am

Towards Automating Risk Stratification of Intraductal Papillary Mucinous Neoplasms: Artificial Intelligence Advances Beyond Human Expertise with Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy

Monday, May 5

8:42am-8:49am

Is It Time to Refine Our Standards? Insights From a Multicenter Prospective Study on Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (EUS-nCLE) For Diagnosing Pancreatic Cystic Lesions

10:30am-10:45am

Effects of a Multimodal Treatment Approach in Patients with Longstanding Irritable Bowel Syndrome on Symptom Relief and Barriere Integrity Targeted by Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy: An Exploratory Prospective Observational Clinical Trial

12:30pm-1:30pm

Real-Time Intestinal Barrier Assessment by Endocytoscopy and Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy Uniquely Correlates with Multiple Barrier Protein Expression and Reflects the Gut-Brain Axis

About Digestive Disease Week

Digestive Disease Week (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and online meeting from May 3-6, 2025. The meeting showcases more than 5,600 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

