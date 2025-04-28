Presentations demonstrate the potential of AdoShell for allogenic cell therapy in diabetes without immunosuppression, by delivering pancreatic human islets or iPSCs 1

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity (the "Company"), today announced the latest preclinical data from its innovative AdoShell technology platform have been selected for presentations at four upcoming scientific conferences.

AdoShell Islets is an innovative immunoprotective hydrogel designed to encapsulate pancreatic islets, with the goal of curing diabetes through cell therapy without requiring immunosuppression. This semi-permeable hydrogel allows the diffusion of insulin and glucose, while preventing the infiltration of antibodies and immune cells that would lead to graft rejection. Currently, to prevent this normal body reaction, every allogeneic transplant patient must take immunosuppressive drugs on a chronic basis, with significant side effects. AdoShell is easily implantable and fully retrievable via laparoscopy.

The new data to be presented by Adocia notably disclose the success of the scale-up to deliver the therapeutic dose for the first-in-human study, which is planned to be submitted with the regulatory authorities in 2025.

In addition, new in vitro and in vivo data to be presented confirm the compatibility of AdoShell with stem cell-derived islets, notably their ability to mature into insulin producing cells within AdoShell. The integration of these stem cell-derived islets into our technology represents a key step toward broader access to type 1 diabetes treatment through cell therapy, without the need for immunosuppression.

Adocia envisions that AdoShellcould be applied beyond pancreatic cells to other cell types. Data with primary and differentiated stem cells for the release of various therapeutic molecules other than insulin will also be presented, illustrating the possibility to make AdoShell a technology platform.

International Society for Cell Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2025 Annual Meeting, New Orleans, USA, May 7-10, 2025

AdoShell , a non-fibrotic encapsulation system for cell delivery Session: Tissue Engineering; Embryonic, Organ and Other Tissue Specific Stem Cells Presentation: Friday, May 9, 2025, 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM (CDT) Ouardane Jouannot , Julie Brun, Romain Besnard, Clément Cocita, Alexandre Martin, Camille Gautier, Jonna Saarimäki-Vire, Timo Otonkoski, Diego Balboa, Nicolas Laurent, Anne-Lise Gaffuri, Rosy Eloy, Karim Bouzakri, François Pattou, Olivier Soula



European Islet Study Group (EISG) 2025, Malmö, Sweden, June 11-13, 2025

AdoShell : A Permselective and Non-Fibrotic Scaffold for Human Islet Transplantation Poster session Clément Cocita , Ouardane Jouannot, Julie Brun, Camille Gautier, Nicolas Laurent, Karim Bouzakri, Jonna Saarimäki-Vire, Timo Otonkoski, Diego Balboa, Anne-Lise Gaffuri, Rosy Eloy, Olivier Soula



International Pancreas and Islet Transplant Association (IPITA) 2025 World Congress, Pisa, Italy, June 15-18, 2025

AdoShell , a non-fibrotic encapsulation system for human islet transplantation without immunosuppression Session : OP_03 Bioengineering the Future of Diabetes Therapy: 3D Printing, Organoids, and Immune-Protective Implants Presentation : Monday, June 16, 2025 12:00 PM (CEST) Ouardane Jouannot, Alexandre Martin, Julie Brun, Madeleine Frêlon, Camille Gautier, Guillaume Lefebvre, Romain Besnard, Clément Cocita, Claire Megret, Nicolas Laurent, Anne-Lise Gaffuri , Martin Gaudier, Rosy Eloy, François Pattou, Olivier Soula.



American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions, Chicago, USA, June 20-23, 2025

AdoShell , a non-fibrotic encapsulation system, enables stem cell-derived islets in vivo maturation for T1DM treatment Session : Innovation and Progress in Stem Cell-Derived Islet-Cell Replacement Therapy Presentation: 139-OR, Friday, June 20, 2025, 6:00 PM (CDT) Ouardane Jouannot, Julie Brun, Clément Cocita, Alexandre Martin, Camille Gautier, Jonna Saarimäki-Vire, Timo Otonkoski, Diego Balboa, Nicolas Laurent , Anne-Lise Gaffuri, Rosy Eloy, Karim Bouzakri, Olivier Soula



Note: all information contained in the submitted abstracts should be considered preliminary and subject to change until the study data and observations are fully presented at the specified conferences. The abstracts are subject to embargo.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The Company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining different hormones; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation; and 4) AdoGel, a long-acting drug delivery platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

1 iPSCs: induced pluripotent stem cells

