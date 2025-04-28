SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Expanded Collaboration with AstraZeneca to Accelerate Liquid Biopsy Testing Globally from AACR

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native healthcare technology company and global leader in data-driven medicine, today announced the expansion of its ongoing collaboration with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) to accelerate the deployment of MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM globally. Building on the initial collaboration announced in October 2024, this new phase will extend the test's reach to a total of 30 clinical institutions worldwide in 2025.

Developed in collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM is an innovative liquid biopsy testing application designed to detect actionable genomic alterations from a single blood draw using proprietary, state-of-the-art algorithms which analyze circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). The application supports real-time cancer monitoring and treatment selection when traditional tissue biopsies are not feasible due to cost, turnaround time, insufficient tissue, or the invasiveness of the procedure.

The expanded rollout will continue to contribute to AstraZeneca's global real-world evidence initiatives and help further validate the clinical impact of decentralized liquid biopsy testing across diverse healthcare systems. By increasing the availability of MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM, SOPHiA GENETICS and AstraZeneca aim to understand further how liquid biopsy testing can complement solid tissue testing and, in some cases, provide greater benefit for labs and patients.

The announcement coincides with SOPHiA GENETICS's presentation at AACR, in which the company presented data demonstrating the robust transferability of the decentralized MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDMTM solution. Historically, site-to-site discordance has been a major barrier to the widespread adoption of liquid biopsy testing. SOPHiA GENETICS presented real-world data highlighting the consistent accuracy and precision of MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDMTM across various laboratory settings. Interim results from the multi-center study demonstrated the high analytical performance of the decentralized test in line with the original single-site test at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

"Our collaboration with AstraZeneca represents a significant step toward scaling next-generation oncology diagnostics globally," said Ross Muken, President, SOPHiA GENETICS. "This expanded deployment reflects the growing momentum behind liquid biopsy and our shared ambition to make these technologies more accessible and impactful worldwide."

Visit SOPHiA GENETICS at the American Association for Cancer Research's Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois from April 25th-30th to learn more about how SOPHiA GENETICS is collaborating with AstraZeneca to transform patient care with data-driven medicine.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM Platform, which analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

