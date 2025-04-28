International College in Uruguay joins Nord Anglia Education's family of schools

International College becomes Nord Anglia's first school in Uruguay

LONDON, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education announced today that International College in Punta del Este, Uruguay, has joined its global network of schools. International College is Nord Anglia's first school in Uruguay and its 14th school in Latin America.

Founded in 2017, International College is one of the country's leading private schools, teaching from Pre-K (2 years old) to 12th Grade (18 years old). The school offers a unique combination of the national curriculum as well as the UK (IGCSE) and IB curricula, teaching its 550 students in both English and Spanish.

The school's 50,000 m² campus features outstanding sports courts, breakout areas, science labs, a library, a technology suite, an auditorium, an artificial football pitch, and a gymnasium.

Mark Rosevear, Head of School at International College, said: "Becoming part of Nord Anglia Education underlines our ambition to offer a truly outstanding international education in Uruguay. With the support of Nord Anglia, an extremely experienced and highly-regarded international education provider, our school will create unprecedented opportunities for families in Punta del Este."

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education, said: "We are pleased to welcome International College, which has quickly become one of Uruguay's top schools, into our global family. We look forward to further enhancing its impressive educational offer through our collaborations with world-leading organisations, our award-winning professional learning for educators, and our global research designed to help students become confident, resilient learners."

International College's teaching and learning will be enriched through Nord Anglia's global education collaborations with institutions such as UNICEF, The Juilliard School, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and IMG Academy. These collaborations provide students and teachers with transformative learning experiences in social impact, the performing arts, STEAM, and sports and wellbeing.

Students will be able to connect and collaborate with thousands of their Nord Anglia peers through the organisation's online Global Campus learning platform. Other exclusive global experiences include expeditions to Tanzania and Les Martinets in Switzerland, as well as high-quality regional sporting and performing arts events.

As part of Nord Anglia, International College students will also benefit from the organisation's global research into metacognition, helping them discover how they learn best and adapt their thinking styles to thrive in different situations.

International College's 190 teaching and non-teaching colleagues will join Nord Anglia's community of 19,000+ colleagues, with opportunities to collaborate and share best practices globally. Access to Nord Anglia University will support their professional development through thousands of courses, best-in-class leadership programmes, and other unique professional learning opportunities such as the Executive Master's Degree in International Education from King's College London, only available for Nord Anglia colleagues.

