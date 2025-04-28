WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $156 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $845 million, or $3.46 per share, last year.Excluding items, Nucor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $179 million or $0.77 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 3.8% to $7.830 billion from $8.137 billion last year.Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $156 Mln. vs. $845 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $3.46 last year. -Revenue: $7.830 Bln vs. $8.137 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX