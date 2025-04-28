WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Monday reported first-quarter net loss of $11.6 million or $0.07 per share, compared to net income of $166.9 million or $0.97 per share last year.Funds from operations was $392.0 million or $2.30 per share, compared to $403.9 million or $2.35 per share last year.Revenues for the quarter were $758.2 million, compared to $769.1 million last year.Looking forward to full year, the company now expects earnings per share of $1.36 to $1.56 and FFO per share of $9.16 to $9.36. Previously, the company expected earnings per share of $2.57 to $2.77 and FFO per share of $9.23 to $9.43.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX