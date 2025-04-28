WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Noble Corp. (NE) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $108.30 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $95.48 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.Excluding items, Noble Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $42.48 million or $0.26 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 37.3% to $874.49 million from $637.08 million last year.Noble Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $108.30 Mln. vs. $95.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $874.49 Mln vs. $637.08 Mln last year.: Full year revenue guidance: $3.250-$3.450 blnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX