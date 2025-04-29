Regina, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - Above Food Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVE) ("Above Food" and the "Company") today released its financial results for the six-month period ended July 31, 2024, thereby bringing it back into compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(2) of the Nasdaq regulatory listing requirements.

The Company notes that the six-month financial results filed today with the SEC primarily reflect operations of businesses that have since been discontinued and are not representative of the Company's business model moving forward. Revenue for the six months ended July 31, 2024 was US$65.2 million (CAD$90.0 million), with a net loss of US$25.9 million (CAD $35.8 million), which included US$14.1 million (CAD$19.4 million) of non-recurring business combination transaction costs on the merger with Bite Acquisition Corp. completed June 28, 2024.

Subsequent to the six-month period ended July 31, 2024, the Company strategically refocused its revenue base toward higher margin opportunities following its August 2024 acquisition of Stricks Ag LLC ("Stricks"), a Montana-based specialty ingredient subsidiary, which continues to exceed expectations. In addition to this, the Company signed a Letter of Intent in February 2025 to acquire Palm Global Technologies Ltd. ("Palm Global"). These transactions represent a significant strategic shift toward higher-margin, value-added products that require less working capital investment compared to the Company's former commoditized agricultural operations, which have since been discontinued.

The Company's current ongoing operations not reflected in these financial results include the Stricks business, which generated US$164 million in revenue for fiscal year 2023 and averaged approximately US$5.3 million in annual Adjusted EBITDA during fiscal years 2021-2023. Following management's efforts to deemphasize its commoditized agricultural operations, the Company is now moving towards break-even net income and generating positive adjusted EBITDA.

Building on this momentum, the Company's acquisition of Palm Global is expected to have a significant positive impact, presenting numerous opportunities for the Company to continue to strengthen its current revenue run-rate of approximately US$145 million (CAD$200 million) and substantially enhancing profitability. As a next-generation innovator in technology, sustainability, and global food markets, Palm Global leverages its cutting-edge technology platforms and frontline super-apps. This strategic acquisition is enabling Above Food to expand its reach into transformative sectors, including advanced AgriTech, FinTech, EdTech, and Asset Tokenization while also strengthening its presence in key global markets, including Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

Through these substantial corporate transformations, the Company has greatly strengthened its financial position by eliminating the majority of its corporate indebtedness and successfully transitioned its continuing operations towards profitability.

With the filing of the financial results for the period ended July 31, 2024, the remaining outstanding deficiency with the Nasdaq exchange pertains to the closing bid price of the Company's listed securities, which are below the $1 per share threshold. The Company is actively executing its plans to resolve this promptly, in advance of the May 22, 2025 hearing.

About Above Food Ingredients Inc.

Above Food Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVE) is an ingredient company that delivers products made with real, nutritious, flavorful ingredients produced with transparency. The Company's vision is to create a healthier world - one seed, one field, and one bite at a time. With a robust chain of custody of plant proteins, enabled by scaled operations and infrastructure in primary agriculture and processing, and proprietary seed development capabilities that leverage the power of artificial intelligence-driven genomics and agronomy, the Company delivers nutritious foods to businesses and consumers with traceability and sustainability.

About Palm Global

Palm Global is a next-generation innovator in financial inclusion, agri-tech, and sustainability, operating out of San Francisco, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Utilizing AI, blockchain, and decentralized finance ("DeFi") technologies. Palm Global delivers scalable solutions that drive economic empowerment and financial access for millions of farmers across Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Americas. By facilitating access to credit, insurance, and advanced agricultural technologies, through its platforms and super-apps, Palm Global supports sustainable growth and food security at scale. Through strategic partnerships with governments, global institutions, and NGOs, Palm Global is accelerating the adoption of digital solutions that transform global agriculture and strengthen financial resilience in underserved markets. The Palm Global website is available at www.palmglobal.ai.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "could," "will be," will continue," and similar expressions and include, without limitation, statements about the ability of or expectations regarding the future performance of our business and operations.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. You should carefully consider all of the risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Nothing herein should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results in such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein.

ABOVE FOOD CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

For the Six Month Period Ended July 31, 2024

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

As at

July 31, 2024

January 31, 2024

ASSETS











Current Assets:











Cash $ 664,430

$ 952,280

Accounts receivable, net

11,225,102



24,028,576

Loans receivable

650,830



671,500

Inventory

8,838,243



26,009,438

Commodity forward contracts

15,544,025



15,187,459

Foreign exchange forward contracts

110,568



359,973

Other assets

1,578,318



1,227,012





38,611,516



68,436,238











Investment in affiliate

5,431,514



5,873,574

Property, plant and equipment, net

26,512,814



27,249,328

Intangible assets, net

2,733,607



2,448,489

Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,165,492



6,745,324

Finance lease Right-of-use assets

31,098,448



31,552,824

Goodwill

876,734



871,174

Due from related parties

-



-

Other assets

923,267



711,004

Total Assets $ 112,353,392

$ 143,887,955 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 51,790,641

$ 53,101,833

Customer deposit

12,010,751



8,676,662

Short-term debt and credit facilities

34,500,000



36,000,000

Bank indebtedness

4,372,635



12,304,272

Long-term debt, current portion

32,230,424



30,783,203

Due to related parties

2,415,798



6,017,600

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

1,200,851



1,179,839

Finance lease liabilities, current portion

1,187,817



1,190,708

Commodity forward contracts

3,128,031



3,250,260

Foreign exchange forward contracts

23,531,001



1,346,133 Total current liabilities

166,367,949



153,850,510









Long-term debt

25,682,987



186,104

Deferred tax liability

842,890



247,073

Operating lease liabilities

4,829,398



5,434,482

Finance lease liabilities

29,835,754



30,428,018

Commitments and contingencies





Total liabilities

227,558,978



190,146,187

Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)

(Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

As at

July 31, 2024



January 31, 2024 Shareholders' equity:











Share capital

24,743,742



45,778,255

Warrants

-



11,676,046

Retained deficit

(140,289,883 )

(103,832,322 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income

340,555



119,788

Total shareholders' equity

(115,205,586 )

(46,258,232 )









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 112,353,392

$ 143,887,955



Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)





Six Months Ended July 31



2024



2023





























Revenue $ 90,062,387

$ 163,646,137

Cost of sales

94,467,929



166,293,205

Gross loss

(4,405,542 )

6,838,902











Expenses







Selling, general and administrative

8,563,503



15,682,170

Research and development

19,316



39,867

Business combination transaction costs

7,952,804



-

Discontinued operational costs

7,576,174



-

One-time Legal Fees

3,884,220



-

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets

-



-





27,996,017



15,722,037

Loss from operations

(32,401,559 )

(18,369,105 )









Interest revenue

41,135



79,326

Interest expense

(3,434,313 )

(2,156,546 ) Net loss before income taxes

(35,794,737 )

(20,446,325 )









Income tax recovery







Current

-



-

Deferred

-



-

Income tax recovery

-



-

Equity method investment loss

614,889



406,545











Net loss for the period $ (36,409,626 ) $ (20,852,870 )













Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) (Express in Canadian dollars)





Six months ended July 31



2024



2023 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net (loss) income $ (36,409,626 ) $ (20,852,870 ) Items not affecting cash:







Depreciation and amortization

1,904,336



2,905,241

Stock compensation expense

3,241,535



2,189,362

Deferred taxes

-



78,681

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets

-



-

Non-cash interest expense

1,992,598



800,143

Non-cash lease expense

2,321,028



770,230

Equity method investment loss

614,889



382,850

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

12,789,795



15,544,860

Inventory

22,184,278



18,428,009

Commodity forward contracts

(20,322,012 )

6,029,196

Foreign exchange forward contracts

22,434,273



(3,977,856 ) Corporate tax receivable

-



-

Other assets

(373,581 )

225,301

Operating lease liabilities

(767,899 )

(181,956 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(12,609,725 )

(3,106,711 ) Deposits

3,334,089



(2,671,068 )



333,978



16,563,412

Cash flows from investing activities:







Loans issued

20,670



(226,557 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

2,735,355



(1,590,913 ) Purchase of intangible assets

(505,770 )

(30,348 ) Proceeds from sale of assets

-



-

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(454,353 )

(995,981 )



1,795,902



(2,843,799 ) Cash flows from financing activities:







Short-term debt and credit facilities

(9,431,637 )

(7,987,855 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

13,041,721



2,250,000

Repayment of long-term debt

(756,315 )

(614,275 ) Repayment of amounts due to related parties

(4,118,975 )

(8,092,988 ) Repayment of finance lease liabilities

(1,152,524 )

(591,764 )



(2,417,730 )

(15,036,882 )









Decrease in cash during the period

(287,850 )

(1,317,269 )









Cash - beginning of period

952,280



2,327,797

Cash - end of period $ 664,430

$ 1,010,528



