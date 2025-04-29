PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French media conglomerate Vivendi (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) reported that its revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were 69.4 million euros an increase of 0.6% from 69.0 million euros in the first quarter of 2024. Quarterly revenues were up 0.3% at constant currency and perimeter.Net asset value (NAV) was 5.2 billion euros as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 7.8% compared to December 31, 2024.For the first quarter of 2025, Gameloft's total revenues were 68.5 million euros, including 31.9 million euros from the PC/console segment and 33.3 million euros from the Mobile segment, representing a slight increase in total revenues compared to the first quarter of 2024.In a Separate press release, Vivendi announced that its shareholders approved all 27 resolutions presented to the Annual General Meeting on an ordinary and extraordinary basis.The Supervisory Board now has nine members, including five women and four men, out of which six are independent.The AGM also renewed the term of office of Sandrine Le Bihan as a member of the Supervisory Board representing employee shareholders.In addition, the AGM approved the distribution of an ordinary cash dividend of 0.04 euros per share with respect to fiscal year 2024. The ex-dividend date will be April 29, 2025, and payment will be made as from May 2, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX