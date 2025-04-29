BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) announced that its preliminary earnings and free cash flow for the first quarter of 2025 exceeded market expectations.the company reported revenue of 2.092 billion euros in the first quarter of 2025. Of this and before consolidation effects, 620 million euros were generated by the OEM business segment, and 1.521 billion euros by the MRO business segment.Adjusted earnings were 300 million euros, which corresponds to an EBIT margin of 14.3%. Before consolidation, MTU achieved adjusted EBIT of 176 million euros in the OEM business segment and 125 million euros in commercial maintenance. The free cash flow was 150 million euros.MTU Aero Engines AG confirmed its guidance for the 2025 fiscal year for adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income, and free cash flow. Adjusted revenue is expected to remain unchanged on a US dollar basis, but has been adjusted in euros in light of recent exchange rate developments. Adjusted revenue is now expected to reach between 8.3 and 8.5 billion euros in 2025. So far, the company had forecasted a range of 8.7 to 8.9 billion euros.In the context of its guidance, MTU recently assessed the highly volatile global tariff situation. Based on current information, the company expects that, without mitigation measures, a direct impact in the mid to high double-digit million euro range could arise in fiscal 2025. MTU is currently exploring all possible measures to reduce this potential burden. These direct and potential indirect effects have not yet been included in the guidance.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX