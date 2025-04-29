Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG: Santhera Publishes Agenda for its Annual General Meeting

Pratteln, Switzerland, April 29, 2025 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on May 20, 2025, at 10:00 CEST at Haus der Wirtschaft, Hardstrasse 1, 4133 Pratteln, Switzerland.
The invitation to the AGM with agenda items and explanations will be sent to registered shareholders by mail and can be viewed on Santhera's website at www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/share-bondholder-meetings
Agenda (Overview)
- Approval of the Annual Report, Annual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements 2024
- Appropriation of the Annual Result and Offset of Deficit
- Consultative Vote on the Compensation Report 2024
- Discharge of the Members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Management from Liability for the Financial Year 2024
- Conditional Capital for Employee Participations and Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
- Election of a new Member & Re-election of two Members of the Board of Directors and of the Chairman of the Board
- Re-election of the Members of the Nomination & Compensation Committee
- Approval of the Compensation of the Members of the Board of Directors
- Approval of the Compensation of the Members of the Executive Management
- Re-election of the Statutory Auditors
- Re-election of the Independent Proxy
Attachment
- 250429 Notice of AGM English Final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e8c31051-e8ed-4473-be24-86fbea222dd2)
