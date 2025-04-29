COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported that its net loss attributable to shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 widened to 885 million euros or 0.74 euros per share from 734 million euros or 0.61 euros per share last year.Quarterly revenue increased by 10% year-on-year to 8.127 billion euros from the previous year's 7.392 billion euros, due to the expansion of the flight program, rising yields and strong growth in the Logistics and MRO business segments.The Lufthansa Group's Passenger Airlines have further increased traffic due to continued high demand for air travel. Capacity rose by 5% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025.The outlook for the Lufthansa Group for the 2025 financial year remains unchanged by comparison with the forecast provided in the Annual Report 2024.The Lufthansa Group continues to anticipate that available capacity for the Passenger Airlines in 2025 will be around 4% higher than in the previous financial year.For the 2025 financial year, the Lufthansa Group continues to predict a clear increase in revenue and Adjusted EBIT significantly higher than in the previous year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX