BioInvent International AB: Interim Report January - March 2025

"The first quarter of 2025 was a highly productive period across clinical development, regulatory milestones, and strategic partnerships - positioning us for strong momentum through the remainder of the year."- Martin Welschof CEO of BioInvent.

EVENTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER

(R) Positive initial efficacy data from Phase 2a trial of triple combination of the company's lead anti-FcyRIIB antibody BI-1206, rituximab and Calquence ® for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL)

(R) Phase 1 data of the company's second anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1910 as monotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors

BioInvent achieved ISO 26000 Verification, highlighting commitment to ESG and transparency

Composition of matter patent for the lead anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1808 granted in Japan. It also covers the use of the antibody in the treatment of cancer

BI-1808 received Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma

BI-1808 showcased at the 16th Annual T-Cell Lymphoma Forum

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

BioInvent received milestone payment as Takeda moved mezagitamab into Phase 3

(R)= Regulatory event

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

First quarter 2025

Net sales SEK 22.1 (5.9) million.

Profit/loss after tax SEK -116.6 (-77.9) million.

Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -1.77 (1.18).

Cash flow from operating activities SEK -120.0 (-65.9) million.

Liquid funds, current and long-term investments at the end of the period SEK 742.2 (1,219.2) million.

The complete interim report is available for download below and on the company's website under Financial reports .

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently five drug candidates in six ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com .

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

