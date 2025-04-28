Merchants Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

First quarter 2025 net income of $58.2 million, decreased $28.8 million compared to first quarter of 2024 and decreased $37.4 million compared to the fourth quarter 2024, reflecting market uncertainty that delayed origination closings and permanent loan conversions in a growing pipeline, which negatively impacted the recognition of gain on sale and net interest margin. The decrease in net income was also impacted by unfavorable fair market value adjustments to servicing rights and derivatives compared to prior periods.

First quarter 2025 diluted earnings per common share of $0.93 decreased 48% compared to the first quarter of 2024 and decreased 50% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Unfavorable fair market value adjustments to servicing rights on loans and interest rate floor derivatives negatively impacted results during the first quarter of 2025 by approximately $0.05 per diluted common share, compared to the $0.29 per share impact of positive fair market value adjustments in the first quarter of 2024 and $0.21 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Tangible book value per common share reached a record-high of $34.90 and increased 19% compared to $29.26 in the first quarter of 2024 and increased 2% compared to $34.15 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $4.7 billion in unused borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount window, representing 25% of total assets.

Total assets of $18.8 billion increased 5% compared to March 31, 2024, and was essentially unchanged compared to December 31, 2024.

Loans receivable of $10.3 billion, net of allowance for credit losses on loans, decreased $346.8 million, or 3%, compared to March 31, 2024, and decreased $10.3 million compared to December 31, 2024.

Core deposits of $10.7 billion increased $2.5 billion, or 30%, compared to March 31, 2024 and increased $1.3 billion, or 14%, compared to December 31, 2024. Core deposits now represent 86% of total deposits, reaching the highest level the Company has reported since March 2022.

Brokered deposits of $1.7 billion decreased $4.0 billion, or 70%, compared to March 31, 2024, and decreased $815.7 million compared to December 31, 2024.

The Company redeemed all outstanding shares of the Series B Preferred Stock for approximately $125.0 million on January 2, 2025, at the liquidation preference of $1,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per depositary share).

CARMEL, Ind., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank, today reported first quarter 2025 net income of $58.2 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $0.93. This compared to $87.1 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.80 in the first quarter of 2024, and compared to $95.7 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.85 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"Despite some challenges this quarter, we remain confident in our strategic direction and outlook for future performance. The lower gain on sale of loans and recent deterioration in asset quality are temporary setbacks. Our ongoing efforts to optimize loan workouts and to invest in growth opportunities position us for a stronger and more resilient future. Our loan pipeline remains strong, and we are well-positioned to execute when the uncertain interest rate environment becomes clearer for our borrowers," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "Our team has shown remarkable dedication and resilience in navigating new challenges. We are proud of our culture of collaboration and innovation, which drives us to continuously improve and adapt to an ever-changing environment. As we move forward, we are focused on enhancing our operations and investing in our people and processes to ensure long-term success. Together, we are committed to building a stronger foundation for future growth and delivering value to our stakeholders and communities."

Net income of $58.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by $28.8 million, or 33%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, reflecting market uncertainty that delayed origination closings and permanent loan conversions in a growing pipeline, which negatively impacted the recognition of gain on sale and net interest margin. The decrease in net income was primarily driven by a $17.2 million, or 42%, decrease in noninterest income, a $12.8 million, or 26%, increase in noninterest expense, a $4.9 million, or 4%, decrease in net interest income, and a $3.0 million, or 63%, increase in provision for credit losses on loans, which was partially offset by a $9.0 million, or 33%, decrease in provision for income tax. Of the $28.8 million decrease in net income, $19.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, was attributable to changes in valuation adjustments. Noninterest income included a $754,000 negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights and a $2.3 million negative fair market value adjustment to derivatives, which compared to positive fair market value adjustments of $14.0 million to servicing rights and $2.3 million to derivatives, in the first quarter of 2024.

Net income of $58.2 million for the first quarter 2025 decreased by $37.4 million, or 39%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting market uncertainty that delayed origination closings and permanent loan conversions in a growing pipeline, which negatively impacted the recognition of gain on sale and net interest margin. The decrease in net income was primarily driven by a $35.5 million, or 60%, decrease in noninterest income, a $12.4 million, or 9% decrease in net interest income, and a $5.0 million, or 187%, increase in provision for credit losses on loans, which was partially offset by a $14.0 million, or 43%, decrease in provision for income taxes. Of the $37.4 million decrease in net income, $16.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted common share, was attributable to changes in valuation adjustments. The decrease in noninterest income reflected lower gain on sale of loans, loan servicing fees, syndication and asset management fees, and other income. Noninterest income included a $754,000 negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights and a $2.3 million negative fair market value adjustment to derivatives, which compared to positive adjustments of $10.4 million and $2.6 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Preferred Stock Redemption

The Company redeemed all outstanding shares of the Series B Preferred Stock for approximately $125.0 million on January 2, 2025, at the liquidation preference of $1,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per depositary share). The $4.2 million expenses associated with the original issuance, which were capitalized in 2019, were recognized through retained earnings upon redemption, thus reducing net income available to common shareholders. Similarly, the redemption resulted in an excise tax of $1.2 million that will not be payable until 2025 taxes are due in 2026, and any future issuance of shares until one year after the redemption can offset the amount of excise tax that will be paid.

Total Assets

Total assets of $18.8 billion at March 31, 2025 increased by $975.2 million, or 5%, compared to March 31, 2024, and remained essentially unchanged compared to December 31, 2024. The increase compared to March 31, 2024 was primarily driven by higher balances in the mortgage warehouse portfolios, as well as securities held to maturity.

Return on average assets was 1.31% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2.07% for both the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2024.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans of $83.4 million, as of March 31, 2025, increased by $7.7 million, or 10%, compared to March 31, 2024, and decreased by $973,000, or 1%, compared to December 31, 2024. The $7.7 million increase compared to March 31, 2024 was primarily related to loans in the multi-family portfolio, which were partially offset by charge-offs. The decrease compared to December 31, 2024 was driven by $10.5 million in charge-offs that were partially offset by a $9.5 million increase in provision expense on loans, primarily related to the multi-family portfolio.

The $83.4 million allowance for credit losses on loans as of March 31, 2025, compared to the net charge-offs of $20.2 million over the last twelve months ended March 31, 2025, could absorb four years of losses, assuming recent loss levels continue.

The Company recorded charge-offs for five customers, primarily in the multi-family loan portfolio, totaling $10.5 million, and recorded $28,000 of recoveries during the first quarter 2025. This compares to $925,000 in charge-offs and $1,000 in recoveries during the first quarter of 2024 and to $10.6 million in charge-offs and $136,000 of recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, non-performing loans were $284.6 million, or 2.73% of loans receivable, compared to $131.8 million, or 1.22%, as of March 31, 2024, and $279.7 million, or 2.68%, as of December 31, 2024. The increase in non-performing loans compared to March 31, 2024 was primarily driven by multi-family and healthcare customers with delinquent payments on variable rate loans that have required higher payments, as well as the financial deterioration of a few sponsors. The higher payments are associated with the floating nature of the loan terms, which has resulted in elevated interest rates relative to when the loans were originated. The $4.9 million increase compared to December 31, 2024 was primarily due to one multi-family customer. Delinquency levels on total loans have modestly increased by $10.1 million, to $334.7 million, compared to December 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, all substandard loans have been evaluated for impairment and these loans have specific reserves of $20.9 million. Although there has been an increase in adversely classified loans, underlying asset values remain strong overall and loans are well-collateralized.

The Company has been making additional efforts to reduce its credit risk through loan sale and securitization activities since 2019. In April of 2023, as well as March and December of 2024, the Company strategically executed credit protection arrangements through a credit linked note and credit default swaps totaling $2.9 billion in loans to reduce risk of losses, with incremental coverage ranging from 13-14% of the unpaid principal balances for each arrangement. Despite having credit protection on these loans, the Company also continues to carry an allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment. As of March 31, 2025, the balance of loans subject to credit protection arrangements was $2.2 billion.

Securities Available for Sale

Total securities available for sale of $961.2 million as of March 31, 2025 decreased by $100.1 million, or 9%, compared to March 31, 2024, and decreased by $18.9 million, or 2%, compared to December 31, 2024. The decrease compared to March 31, 2024 was primarily due to maturities and repayments, as well as fair value adjustments that were partially offset by purchases.

Securities Held to Maturity

Total securities held to maturity of $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2025 increased by $431.1 million, or 37%, compared to March 31, 2024, and decreased $58.4 million, or 4%, compared to December 31, 2024. The increase compared to March 31, 2024 was primarily due to purchases of senior investment securities backed by residential and healthcare loans retained as part of credit risk transfer securitization transactions originated by the Company. The lower-risk, senior certificates represent nearly 90% of the beneficial interests, while the remaining subordinated certificates are held by third parties, thereby minimizing the risk of loss to the Company.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $12.4 billion at March 31, 2025 decreased by $1.6 billion, or 11%, compared to March 31, 2024, and increased by $486.2 million, or 4%, compared to December 31, 2024. The decrease compared to March 31, 2024 was driven by reductions in brokered certificates of deposit accounts, in favor of additional cost-effective borrowing. The change compared to December 31, 2024 was primarily due to growth in core deposits.

Core deposits of $10.7 billion at March 31, 2025 increased by $2.5 billion, or 30%, from March 31, 2024 and increased by $1.3 billion, or 14%, from December 31, 2024. Core deposits represented 86% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, 59% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, and 79% of total deposits at December 31, 2024.

Total brokered deposits of $1.7 billion at March 31, 2025 decreased $4.0 billion, or 70%, from March 31, 2024 and decreased $815.7 million, or 32%, from December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 67 days.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $521.3 million as of March 31, 2025 increased by $12.5 million, or 2%, compared to March 31, 2024 and increased by $44.7 million, or 9%, compared to December 31, 2024. The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $4.7 billion as of March 31, 2025 compared to $5.6 billion at March 31, 2024 and $4.3 billion at December 31, 2024. Furthermore, its $3.3 billion line of credit availability with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago alone could fund 107% of its uninsured deposits, which represented approximately 24% of total bank deposits as of March 31, 2025.

This liquidity enhances the Company's ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell or securitize a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 and 2024

Net Interest Income of $122.2 million decreased $4.9 million, or 4%, compared to $127.1 million, reflecting lower interest income and higher interest expense on borrowings, which were partially offset by lower interest expense on deposits.

Net interest margin of 2.89% decreased 25 basis points compared to 3.14%. The margin was negatively impacted by a significant shift in business mix, as lower-margin loans held for sale balances, consisting of primarily warehouse loans, grew by $480.3 million, or 14%, and warehouse repurchase agreements grew by $265.3 million, or 23%, while higher-margin loans receivable balances contracted by $339.1, or 3%.

Interest rate spread of 2.38% decreased 20 basis points compared to 2.58%.

Interest Income of $287.2 million decreased $27.0 million, or 9%, compared to $314.2 million. The decrease primarily reflected lower average yields on loans and loans held for sale, partially offset by higher average balances on securities held to maturity.

Average yields on loans and loans held for sale of 7.06% decreased 105 basis points compared to 8.11%.

Average balances of $13.8 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased $256.2 million, or 2% compared to $13.5 billion.

Average balances of $1.6 billion for securities held to maturity increased $447.1 million, or 37%, compared to $1.2 billion.

Interest Expense of $165.0 million decreased $22.1 million, or 12%, compared to $187.1 million. The decrease reflected lower average balances at lower average rates on certificates of deposit that were partially offset by higher average balances at lower average rates on borrowings.

Average balances of $3.4 billion for certificates of deposit decreased by $2.3 billion, or 41%, compared to $5.7 billion.

Average interest rates of 4.67% for certificates of deposit decreased by 73 basis points compared to 5.40%.

Average balances of $3.1 billion for borrowings increased by $2.4 billion, or 336%, compared to $716.9 million.

Average interest rates of 5.33% for borrowings decreased by 370 basis points compared to 9.03%.

Noninterest Income of $23.7 million decreased $17.2 million, or 42%, compared to $40.9 million, primarily due to a $19.3 million change in valuation adjustments. The $17.2 million decrease reflected a $15.4 million, or 79%, decrease in loan servicing fees and a $2.8 million, or 47%, decrease other income, partially offset by a $2.3 million, or 24%, increase in gain on sale of loans.

Loan servicing fees included a $754,000 negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.2 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $449,000 positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $14.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period with a $0.8 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $13.2 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising 10-year interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments due to expected prepayments and earning rates on escrow deposits.

Other income included a $2.3 million negative fair market value adjustment to the floor derivatives compared to a $2.3 million positive fair market value adjustment in the prior period.

Gain on sale of loans increased $2.3 million, or 24%, reflecting higher volume in the multi-family loan portfolio.

Noninterest Expense of $61.7 million increased $12.8 million, or 26%, compared to $48.9 million, primarily due to a $6.8 million, or 23%, increase in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth, including $2.5 million associated with the addition of production staff, which is expected to elevate production, gain on sale and expenses in future quarters as well. Also contributing to the higher expenses during the quarter, was a $3.9 million increase in credit risk transfer premium expense associated with ongoing credit default swaps that were executed in March and December 2024, as well as a $2.1 million, or 41%, increase in deposit insurance expense, reflecting an increase in underperforming assets, coupled with an increase in total assets.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

Net Interest Income of $122.2 million decreased $12.4 million, or 9%, compared to $134.6 million, primarily due to lower average yields on lower average balances on loans and loans held for sale. These decreases were partially offset by lower average balances on certificates of deposit at lower rates.

Net interest margin of 2.89% decreased 10 basis points compared to 2.99%. The margin was negatively impacted by a shift in business mix, as lower-margin loans held for sale balances, consisting of primarily warehouse loans, grew by $211.9 million, or 6%, and higher-margin loans receivable balances contracted by $11.3 million during the quarter.

Interest rate spread of 2.38% decreased 8 basis points compared to 2.46%.

Interest Income of $287.2 million decreased $34.1 million, or 11%, compared to $321.3 million, primarily reflecting a decrease in average yield and balances on loans and loans held for sale and a decrease in average yield on securities held to maturity.

Average yields on loans and loans held for sale of 7.06% decreased 37 basis points compared to 7.43%.

Average balances of $13.8 billion for loans and loans held for sale decreased $534.7 million, or 4%, compared to $14.3 billion.

Average yields on securities held to maturity of 6.01% decreased 46 basis points compared to 6.47%.

Interest Expense of $165.0 million decreased $21.7 million, or 12% compared to $186.7 million. The decrease was primarily driven by lower average balances at lower rates on certificates of deposit and partially offset by higher average balances on money market accounts.

Average balances of $3.4 billion for certificate of deposit accounts decreased $746.2 million, or 18%, compared to $4.1 billion.

Average interest rates of 4.67% for certificate of deposit accounts decreased 35 basis points compared to 5.02%.

Average balances of $5.1 billion for interest-bearing checking accounts decreased $458.3 million, or 8%, compared to $5.6 billion.

Average interest rates of 4.01% for interest-bearing checking accounts decreased 18 basis points compared to 4.19%.

Noninterest Income of $23.7 million decreased $35.5 million, or 60%, primarily due to an $13.4 million, or 54%, decrease in gain on sale of loans, a $10.9 million, or 73%, decrease in loan servicing fees, a $5.9 million, or 64%, decrease in syndication and asset management fees, and a $5.3 million, or 63%, decrease in other income.

Gain on sale of loans decreased $13.4 million, as elevated interest rates have contributed to delays in borrowers converting to permanent loans.

Loan servicing fees included a $754,000 negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.2 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $449,000 positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $10.4 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period, with a $2.5 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $7.9 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising 10-year interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments due to expected prepayments and earning rates on escrow deposits.

Other income included a $2.3 million negative fair market value adjustment to floor derivatives compared to a $2.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to derivatives in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Expense of $61.7 million decreased $1.5 million, or 2%, compared to $63.2 million, primarily driven by a $2.2 million, or 44%, decrease in professional fees, which was partially offset by a $1.9 million, or 98%, increase in credit risk transfer premium expense.

About Merchants Bancorp

Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multi-family Mortgage Banking that primarily offers multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing (through this segment it also serves as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds); Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing, commercial loans, and deposit services; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $18.8 billion in assets and $12.4 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2025, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

























March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 15,609

$ 10,989

$ 12,214

$ 10,242

$ 17,924 Interest-earning demand accounts

505,687

465,621

589,692

530,640

490,831 Cash and cash equivalents

521,296

476,610

601,906

540,882

508,755 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

1,550

1,559

3,279

3,304

3,329 Mortgage loans in process of securitization

389,797

428,206

430,966

209,244

142,629 Securities available for sale ($626,271, $635,946, $682,975, $682,774

and $700,640 utilizing fair value option, respectively)

961,183

980,050

953,063

1,017,019

1,061,288 Securities held to maturity ($1,605,151, $1,664,674, $1,756,203,

$1,291,960 and $1,176,178 at fair value, respectively)

1,606,286

1,664,686

1,755,047

1,291,110

1,175,167 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock and other equity securities

217,850

217,804

184,050

67,499

64,215 Loans held for sale (includes $75,920, $78,170, $91,084, $102,873 and

$84,513 at fair value, respectively)

3,983,452

3,771,510

3,808,234

3,483,076

3,503,131 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of

$83,413, $84,386, $84,549, $81,028 and $75,712, respectively

10,343,724

10,354,002

10,261,890

10,933,189

10,690,513 Premises and equipment, net

67,787

58,617

53,161

46,833

42,450 Servicing rights

189,711

189,935

177,327

178,776

172,200 Interest receivable

82,811

83,409

86,612

90,360

90,303 Goodwill

8,014

8,014

8,014

8,014

8,014 Other assets and receivables

424,339

571,330

329,427

343,116

360,582 Total assets

$ 18,797,800

$ 18,805,732

$ 18,652,976

$ 18,212,422

$ 17,822,576 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 313,296

$ 239,005

$ 311,386

$ 383,260

$ 319,872 Interest-bearing

12,092,869

11,680,971

12,580,501

14,533,807

13,655,789 Total deposits

12,406,165

11,919,976

12,891,887

14,917,067

13,975,661 Borrowings

4,001,744

4,386,122

3,568,721

1,159,206

1,835,985 Deferred tax liabilities

35,740

25,289

19,530

25,098

43,935 Other liabilities

193,416

231,035

233,731

222,904

190,527 Total liabilities

16,637,065

16,562,422

16,713,869

16,324,275

16,046,108 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 75,000,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 45,881,706 shares, 45,767,166 shares,

45,764,023 shares, 45,757,567 shares and 43,354,718 shares

240,512

240,313

239,448

238,492

139,950 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized



















7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - no shares at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024,

September 30, 2024 or June 30, 2024 and 3,500,000 shares at

March 31, 2024



















Issued and outstanding - no shares at March 31, 2025,

December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 or June 30, 2024 and

2,081,800 shares at March 31, 2024

-

-

-

-

50,221 6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - no shares at March 31, 2025, and 125,000 shares

for all prior periods



















Issued and outstanding - no shares at March 31, 2025, and

125,000 shares for all prior periods presented (equivalent to

5,000,000 depositary shares)

-

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844 6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 200,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to

7,847,233 depositary shares)

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084 8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 300,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to

5,700,000 depositary shares)

137,459

137,459

137,459

137,459

137,459 7.625% Series E Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 230,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 230,000 shares (equivalent to

9,200,000 depositary shares)

222,748

222,748

-

-

- Retained earnings

1,369,009

1,330,995

1,250,176

1,200,778

1,138,083 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(77)

(133)

96

(510)

(1,173) Total shareholders' equity

2,160,735

2,243,310

1,939,107

1,888,147

1,776,468 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 18,797,800

$ 18,805,732

$ 18,652,976

$ 18,212,422

$ 17,822,576

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

1Q25

1Q25



2025

2024

2024

vs. 4Q24

vs. 1Q24 Interest Income

























Loans

$ 239,280

$ 266,719

$ 271,998

-10 %

-12 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



3,743



5,662



1,720

-34 %

118 % Investment securities:

























Available for sale



12,358



13,453



14,388

-8 %

-14 % Held to maturity



24,358



27,673



20,522

-12 %

19 % FHLB stock and other equity securities (dividends)



4,372



4,123



844

6 %

418 % Other



3,093



3,716



4,701

-17 %

-34 % Total interest income



287,204



321,346



314,173

-11 %

-9 % Interest Expense

























Deposits



123,941



144,009



171,022

-14 %

-28 % Short-term borrowings



33,364



34,263



7,222

-3 %

362 % Long-term borrowings



7,703



8,450



8,873

-9 %

-13 % Total interest expense



165,008



186,722



187,117

-12 %

-12 % Net Interest Income



122,196



134,624



127,056

-9 %

-4 % Provision for credit losses



7,727



2,689



4,726

187 %

63 % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



114,469



131,935



122,330

-13 %

-6 % Noninterest Income

























Gain on sale of loans



11,619



25,020



9,356

-54 %

24 % Loan servicing fees, net



4,010



14,953



19,402

-73 %

-79 % Mortgage warehouse fees



1,513



1,413



982

7 %

54 % Loss on sale of investments available for sale (1)



-



-



(108)

-

100 % Syndication and asset management fees



3,389



9,323



5,303

-64 %

-36 % Other income



3,162



8,436



5,939

-63 %

-47 % Total noninterest income



23,693



59,145



40,874

-60 %

-42 % Noninterest Expense

























Salaries and employee benefits



36,419



37,536



29,596

-3 %

23 % Loan expense



798



704



956

13 %

-17 % Occupancy and equipment



2,351



2,284



2,237

3 %

5 % Professional fees



2,894



5,135



4,099

-44 %

-29 % Deposit insurance expense



7,228



6,473



5,125

12 %

41 % Technology expense



2,374



2,038



1,854

16 %

28 % Credit risk transfer premium expense



3,862



1,947



-

98 %

100 % Other expense



5,738



7,085



5,045

-19 %

14 % Total noninterest expense



61,664



63,202



48,912

-2 %

26 % Income Before Income Taxes



76,498



127,878



114,292

-40 %

-33 % Provision for income taxes (2)



18,259



32,212



27,238

-43 %

-33 % Net Income

$ 58,239

$ 95,666

$ 87,054

-39 %

-33 % Dividends on preferred stock



(10,265)



(10,728)



(8,667)

-4 %

18 % Impact of preferred stock redemption



(5,371)



-



-

100 %

100 % Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 42,603

$ 84,938

$ 78,387

-50 %

-46 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 0.93

$ 1.86

$ 1.81

-50 %

-49 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.93

$ 1.85

$ 1.80

-50 %

-48 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic



45,824,022



45,765,458



43,305,985







Diluted



45,914,083



45,924,176



43,466,647



































(1) Includes $0, $0, and $(108) respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive losses reclassifications.







(2) Includes $0, $0, and $26 respectively, related to income tax benefit for reclassification items.









Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change







March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

1Q25

1Q25







2025

2024

2024

vs. 4Q24

vs. 1Q24



























Noninterest expense



$ 61,664

$ 63,202

$ 48,912

-2 %

26 %



























Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



122,196

134,624

127,056

-9 %

-4 %

Noninterest income



23,693

59,145

40,874

-60 %

-42 %

Total income



$ 145,889

$ 193,769

$ 167,930

-25 %

-13 %



























Efficiency ratio



42.27 %

32.62 %

29.13 %

965 bps 1,314 bps



















































Average assets



$ 17,831,950

$ 18,512,380

$ 16,793,072

-4 %

6 %

Net income



58,239

95,666

87,054

-39 %

-33 %

Return on average assets before annualizing



0.33 %

0.52 %

0.52 %









Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average assets



1.31 %

2.07 %

2.07 %

(76) bps (76) bps

























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



10.65 %

22.10 %

25.34 %

(1,145) bps (1,469) bps

























Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 34.90

$ 34.15

$ 29.26

2 %

19 %



























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



8.52 %

8.32 %

7.12 %

20 bps 140 bps

























Consolidated ratios























Total capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



13.0 % 13.9 % 11.7 %







Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



12.4 % 13.3 % 11.2 %







Common Equity Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



9.2 % 9.3 % 8.0 %







Tier I capital/average assets(2)



12.1 % 12.1 % 10.5 %

































(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:







































(2) As defined by regulatory agencies; March 31, 2025 shown as estimates and prior periods shown as reported.





































Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock dividends. Tangible common shareholders' equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total equity. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders' equity by the number of shares outstanding.



























































Three Months Ended

Change







March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

1Q25

1Q25







2025

2024

2024

vs. 4Q24

vs. 1Q24



























Net income



$ 58,239

$ 95,666

$ 87,054

-39 %

-33 %

Less: preferred stock dividends



(10,265)

(10,728)

(8,667)

-4 %

18 %

Less: preferred stock redemption



(5,371)

-

-

100 %

100 %

Net income available to common shareholders



$ 42,603

$ 84,938

$ 78,387

-50 %

-46 %



























Average shareholders' equity



$ 2,160,169

$ 2,084,627

$ 1,747,660

4 %

24 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(8,070)

(8,076)

(10,494)

-

-23 %

Less: average preferred stock



(552,633)

(538,970)

(499,608)

3 %

11 %

Average tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,599,466

$ 1,537,581

$ 1,237,558

4 %

29 %



























Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



10.65 %

22.10 %

25.34 %

(1,145) bps (1,469) bps

























Total equity



$ 2,160,735

$ 2,243,310

$ 1,776,468

-4 %

22 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(8,068)

(8,073)

(8,163)

-

-1 %

Less: preferred stock



(551,291)

(672,135)

(499,608)

-18 %

10 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,601,376

$ 1,563,102

$ 1,268,697

2 %

26 %



























Assets



$ 18,797,800

$ 18,805,732

$ 17,822,576

-

5 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(8,068)

(8,073)

(8,163)

-

-1 %

Tangible assets



$ 18,789,732

$ 18,797,659

$ 17,814,413

-

5 %



























Ending common shares



45,881,706

45,767,166

43,354,718



































Tangible book value per common share



$ 34.90

$ 34.15

$ 29.26

2 %

19 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



8.52 %

8.32 %

7.12 %

20 bps 140 bps

Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













































Interest-earning deposits, and other interest or

dividends $ 511,077 $ 7,465 5.92 %

$ 499,308 $ 7,839 6.25 %

$ 346,150 $ 5,545 6.44 % Securities available for sale 961,065 12,358 5.21 %

986,063 13,453 5.43 %

1,085,114 14,388 5.33 % Securities held to maturity 1,643,703 24,358 6.01 %

1,701,595 27,673 6.47 %

1,196,633 20,522 6.90 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization 277,426 3,743 5.47 %

414,883 5,662 5.43 %

137,890 1,720 5.02 % Loans and loans held for sale 13,751,197 239,280 7.06 %

14,285,852 266,719 7.43 %

13,494,961 271,998 8.11 % Total interest-earning assets 17,144,468 287,204 6.79 %

17,887,701 321,346 7.15 %

16,260,748 314,173 7.77 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (86,711)





(85,772)





(71,544)



Noninterest-earning assets 774,193





710,451





603,868



























Total assets $ 17,831,950





$ 18,512,380





$ 16,793,072



















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing checking $ 5,121,343 50,609 4.01 %

$ 5,579,688 58,781 4.19 %

5,070,393 60,688 4.81 % Savings deposits 146,359 15 0.04 % # 145,599 15 0.04 %

201,860 219 0.44 % Money market 3,398,469 34,506 4.12 % # 2,961,272 33,288 4.47 %

2,817,382 33,644 4.80 % Certificates of deposit 3,369,269 38,811 4.67 % # 4,115,462 51,925 5.02 %

5,694,933 76,471 5.40 % Total interest-bearing deposits 12,035,440 123,941 4.18 %

12,802,021 144,009 4.48 %

13,784,568 171,022 4.99 %























Borrowings 3,125,935 41,067 5.33 %

3,047,586 42,713 5.58 %

716,853 16,095 9.03 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,161,375 165,008 4.41 %

15,849,607 186,722 4.69 %

14,501,421 187,117 5.19 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits 294,248





352,374





332,172



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 216,158





225,772





211,819



























Total liabilities 15,671,781





16,427,753





15,045,412



























Shareholders' equity 2,160,169





2,084,627





1,747,660



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,831,950





$ 18,512,380





$ 16,793,072



























Net interest income

$ 122,196





$ 134,624





$ 127,056

























Net interest spread



2.38 %





2.46 %





2.58 %























Net interest-earning assets $ 1,983,093





$ 2,038,094





$ 1,759,327



























Net interest margin



2.89 %





2.99 %





3.14 %























Average interest-earning assets to

average interest-bearing liabilities



113.08 %





112.86 %





112.13 %

Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)

































Net Income











Three Months Ended











March 31,



December 31,



March 31,











2025



2024



2024



Segment























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 3,413



$ 22,183



$ 16,609



Mortgage Warehousing





15,398



24,402



20,190



Banking





47,107



56,287



56,425



Other





(7,679)



(7,206)



(6,170)



Total





$ 58,239



$ 95,666



$ 87,054































































Total Assets











March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024









Amount %

Amount %

Amount %

Segment























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 460,441 3 %

$ 479,099 2 %

$ 416,454 2 %

Mortgage Warehousing





5,902,165 31 %

6,000,624 32 %

5,369,299 30 %

Banking





12,002,564 64 %

11,761,202 63 %

11,760,028 66 %

Other





432,630 2 %

564,807 3 %

276,795 2 %

Total





$ 18,797,800 100 %

$ 18,805,732 100 %

$ 17,822,576 100 %





























































Gain on Sale of Loans











Three Months Ended











March 31,



December 31,



March 31,











2025



2024



2024



Loan Type























Multi-family





$ 10,125



$ 24,026



$ 8,423



Single-family





206



413



280



Small Business Association (SBA)





1,288



581



653



Total





$ 11,619



$ 25,020



$ 9,356































































Servicing Rights











Three Months Ended











March 31,



December 31,



March 31,











2025



2024



2024





























Balance, beginning of period





$ 189,935



$ 177,327



$ 158,457



Additions























Purchased servicing





-



-



-



Originated servicing





3,338



5,373



2,166



Subtractions























Paydowns





(2,808)



(3,172)



(2,387)



Changes in fair value





(754)



10,407



13,964



Balance, end of period





$ 189,711



$ 189,935



$ 172,200





Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale









March 31,



December 31,



March 31,









2025



2024



2024

























Mortgage warehouse repurchase agreements





$ 1,408,239



$ 1,446,068



$ 1,142,994

Residential real estate (1)





1,332,601



1,322,853



1,321,300

Multi-family financing





4,600,117



4,624,299



4,096,606

Healthcare financing





1,583,290



1,484,483



2,464,685

Commercial and commercial real estate (2)(3)





1,418,741



1,476,211



1,666,751

Agricultural production and real estate





79,190



77,631



65,977

Consumer and margin loans





4,959



6,843



7,912

Loans receivable





10,427,137



10,438,388



10,766,225

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans





83,413



84,386



75,712

Loans receivable, net





$ 10,343,724



$ 10,354,002



$ 10,690,513

























Loans held for sale





3,983,452



3,771,510



3,503,131

Total loans, net of allowance





$ 14,327,176



$ 14,125,512



$ 14,193,644

























(1) Includes $1.2 billion, $1.2 billion and $1.2 billion of All-In-One © first-lien home equity lines of credit as of March 31, 2025,

December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

(2) Includes $0.8 billion, $0.9 billion and $1.1 billion of revolving lines of credit collateralized primarily by mortgage servicing rights as of

March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

(3) Includes only $19.5 million, $18.7 million and $6.8 million of non-owner occupied commercial real estate as of March 31, 2025,

December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

































Loan Credit Risk Profile







March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024







Amount %

Amount %

Amount %























Pass





$ 9,695,595 93.0 %

$ 9,741,087 93.4 %

$ 10,410,748 96.7 % Special mention





407,895 3.9 %

379,969 3.6 %

232,122 2.2 % Substandard





323,647 3.1 %

317,332 3.0 %

123,355 1.1 % Doubtful





- -

- -

- - Loans receivable





$ 10,427,137 100.0 %

$ 10,438,388 100.0 %

$ 10,766,225 100.0 % Charge-offs (year-to-date)





$ 10,507



$ 10,587



$ 925

Recoveries (year-to-date)





$ 28



$ 136



$ 1

































Nonperforming Loans









March 31,



December 31,



March 31,









2025



2024



2024

























Nonaccrual loans





$ 284,019



$ 279,716



$ 78,804

90 days past due and still accruing





585



6



52,982

Total nonperforming loans





$ 284,604



$ 279,722



$ 131,786

Other real estate owned





$ 7,049



$ 8,209



-

Total nonperforming assets





$ 291,653



$ 287,931



$ 131,786

Nonperforming loans to total loans receivable





2.73 %



2.68 %



1.22 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets





1.55 %



1.53 %



0.74 %

































Delinquent Loans









March 31,



December 31,



March 31,









2025



2024



2024

























Delinquent loans:





















Loans receivable





$ 304,560



$ 292,263



$ 188,742

Loans held for sale





30,103



32,343



30,150

Total delinquent loans





$ 334,663



$ 324,606



$ 218,892

Total loans receivable and loans held for sale





$ 14,410,589



$ 14,209,898



$ 14,269,356

Delinquent loans to total loans





2.32 %



2.28 %



1.53 %



