Merchants Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

- First quarter 2025 net income of $58.2 million, decreased $28.8 million compared to first quarter of 2024 and decreased $37.4 million compared to the fourth quarter 2024, reflecting market uncertainty that delayed origination closings and permanent loan conversions in a growing pipeline, which negatively impacted the recognition of gain on sale and net interest margin. The decrease in net income was also impacted by unfavorable fair market value adjustments to servicing rights and derivatives compared to prior periods.
- First quarter 2025 diluted earnings per common share of $0.93 decreased 48% compared to the first quarter of 2024 and decreased 50% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Unfavorable fair market value adjustments to servicing rights on loans and interest rate floor derivatives negatively impacted results during the first quarter of 2025 by approximately $0.05 per diluted common share, compared to the $0.29 per share impact of positive fair market value adjustments in the first quarter of 2024 and $0.21 in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Tangible book value per common share reached a record-high of $34.90 and increased 19% compared to $29.26 in the first quarter of 2024 and increased 2% compared to $34.15 in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $4.7 billion in unused borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount window, representing 25% of total assets.
- Total assets of $18.8 billion increased 5% compared to March 31, 2024, and was essentially unchanged compared to December 31, 2024.
- Loans receivable of $10.3 billion, net of allowance for credit losses on loans, decreased $346.8 million, or 3%, compared to March 31, 2024, and decreased $10.3 million compared to December 31, 2024.
- Core deposits of $10.7 billion increased $2.5 billion, or 30%, compared to March 31, 2024 and increased $1.3 billion, or 14%, compared to December 31, 2024. Core deposits now represent 86% of total deposits, reaching the highest level the Company has reported since March 2022.
- Brokered deposits of $1.7 billion decreased $4.0 billion, or 70%, compared to March 31, 2024, and decreased $815.7 million compared to December 31, 2024.
- The Company redeemed all outstanding shares of the Series B Preferred Stock for approximately $125.0 million on January 2, 2025, at the liquidation preference of $1,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per depositary share).
CARMEL, Ind., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank, today reported first quarter 2025 net income of $58.2 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $0.93. This compared to $87.1 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.80 in the first quarter of 2024, and compared to $95.7 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.85 in the fourth quarter of 2024.
"Despite some challenges this quarter, we remain confident in our strategic direction and outlook for future performance. The lower gain on sale of loans and recent deterioration in asset quality are temporary setbacks. Our ongoing efforts to optimize loan workouts and to invest in growth opportunities position us for a stronger and more resilient future. Our loan pipeline remains strong, and we are well-positioned to execute when the uncertain interest rate environment becomes clearer for our borrowers," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.
Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "Our team has shown remarkable dedication and resilience in navigating new challenges. We are proud of our culture of collaboration and innovation, which drives us to continuously improve and adapt to an ever-changing environment. As we move forward, we are focused on enhancing our operations and investing in our people and processes to ensure long-term success. Together, we are committed to building a stronger foundation for future growth and delivering value to our stakeholders and communities."
Net income of $58.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by $28.8 million, or 33%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, reflecting market uncertainty that delayed origination closings and permanent loan conversions in a growing pipeline, which negatively impacted the recognition of gain on sale and net interest margin. The decrease in net income was primarily driven by a $17.2 million, or 42%, decrease in noninterest income, a $12.8 million, or 26%, increase in noninterest expense, a $4.9 million, or 4%, decrease in net interest income, and a $3.0 million, or 63%, increase in provision for credit losses on loans, which was partially offset by a $9.0 million, or 33%, decrease in provision for income tax. Of the $28.8 million decrease in net income, $19.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, was attributable to changes in valuation adjustments. Noninterest income included a $754,000 negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights and a $2.3 million negative fair market value adjustment to derivatives, which compared to positive fair market value adjustments of $14.0 million to servicing rights and $2.3 million to derivatives, in the first quarter of 2024.
Net income of $58.2 million for the first quarter 2025 decreased by $37.4 million, or 39%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting market uncertainty that delayed origination closings and permanent loan conversions in a growing pipeline, which negatively impacted the recognition of gain on sale and net interest margin. The decrease in net income was primarily driven by a $35.5 million, or 60%, decrease in noninterest income, a $12.4 million, or 9% decrease in net interest income, and a $5.0 million, or 187%, increase in provision for credit losses on loans, which was partially offset by a $14.0 million, or 43%, decrease in provision for income taxes. Of the $37.4 million decrease in net income, $16.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted common share, was attributable to changes in valuation adjustments. The decrease in noninterest income reflected lower gain on sale of loans, loan servicing fees, syndication and asset management fees, and other income. Noninterest income included a $754,000 negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights and a $2.3 million negative fair market value adjustment to derivatives, which compared to positive adjustments of $10.4 million and $2.6 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Preferred Stock Redemption
The Company redeemed all outstanding shares of the Series B Preferred Stock for approximately $125.0 million on January 2, 2025, at the liquidation preference of $1,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per depositary share). The $4.2 million expenses associated with the original issuance, which were capitalized in 2019, were recognized through retained earnings upon redemption, thus reducing net income available to common shareholders. Similarly, the redemption resulted in an excise tax of $1.2 million that will not be payable until 2025 taxes are due in 2026, and any future issuance of shares until one year after the redemption can offset the amount of excise tax that will be paid.
Total Assets
Total assets of $18.8 billion at March 31, 2025 increased by $975.2 million, or 5%, compared to March 31, 2024, and remained essentially unchanged compared to December 31, 2024. The increase compared to March 31, 2024 was primarily driven by higher balances in the mortgage warehouse portfolios, as well as securities held to maturity.
Return on average assets was 1.31% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2.07% for both the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2024.
Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses on loans of $83.4 million, as of March 31, 2025, increased by $7.7 million, or 10%, compared to March 31, 2024, and decreased by $973,000, or 1%, compared to December 31, 2024. The $7.7 million increase compared to March 31, 2024 was primarily related to loans in the multi-family portfolio, which were partially offset by charge-offs. The decrease compared to December 31, 2024 was driven by $10.5 million in charge-offs that were partially offset by a $9.5 million increase in provision expense on loans, primarily related to the multi-family portfolio.
The $83.4 million allowance for credit losses on loans as of March 31, 2025, compared to the net charge-offs of $20.2 million over the last twelve months ended March 31, 2025, could absorb four years of losses, assuming recent loss levels continue.
The Company recorded charge-offs for five customers, primarily in the multi-family loan portfolio, totaling $10.5 million, and recorded $28,000 of recoveries during the first quarter 2025. This compares to $925,000 in charge-offs and $1,000 in recoveries during the first quarter of 2024 and to $10.6 million in charge-offs and $136,000 of recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2024.
As of March 31, 2025, non-performing loans were $284.6 million, or 2.73% of loans receivable, compared to $131.8 million, or 1.22%, as of March 31, 2024, and $279.7 million, or 2.68%, as of December 31, 2024. The increase in non-performing loans compared to March 31, 2024 was primarily driven by multi-family and healthcare customers with delinquent payments on variable rate loans that have required higher payments, as well as the financial deterioration of a few sponsors. The higher payments are associated with the floating nature of the loan terms, which has resulted in elevated interest rates relative to when the loans were originated. The $4.9 million increase compared to December 31, 2024 was primarily due to one multi-family customer. Delinquency levels on total loans have modestly increased by $10.1 million, to $334.7 million, compared to December 31, 2024.
As of March 31, 2025, all substandard loans have been evaluated for impairment and these loans have specific reserves of $20.9 million. Although there has been an increase in adversely classified loans, underlying asset values remain strong overall and loans are well-collateralized.
The Company has been making additional efforts to reduce its credit risk through loan sale and securitization activities since 2019. In April of 2023, as well as March and December of 2024, the Company strategically executed credit protection arrangements through a credit linked note and credit default swaps totaling $2.9 billion in loans to reduce risk of losses, with incremental coverage ranging from 13-14% of the unpaid principal balances for each arrangement. Despite having credit protection on these loans, the Company also continues to carry an allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment. As of March 31, 2025, the balance of loans subject to credit protection arrangements was $2.2 billion.
Securities Available for Sale
Total securities available for sale of $961.2 million as of March 31, 2025 decreased by $100.1 million, or 9%, compared to March 31, 2024, and decreased by $18.9 million, or 2%, compared to December 31, 2024. The decrease compared to March 31, 2024 was primarily due to maturities and repayments, as well as fair value adjustments that were partially offset by purchases.
Securities Held to Maturity
Total securities held to maturity of $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2025 increased by $431.1 million, or 37%, compared to March 31, 2024, and decreased $58.4 million, or 4%, compared to December 31, 2024. The increase compared to March 31, 2024 was primarily due to purchases of senior investment securities backed by residential and healthcare loans retained as part of credit risk transfer securitization transactions originated by the Company. The lower-risk, senior certificates represent nearly 90% of the beneficial interests, while the remaining subordinated certificates are held by third parties, thereby minimizing the risk of loss to the Company.
Total Deposits
Total deposits of $12.4 billion at March 31, 2025 decreased by $1.6 billion, or 11%, compared to March 31, 2024, and increased by $486.2 million, or 4%, compared to December 31, 2024. The decrease compared to March 31, 2024 was driven by reductions in brokered certificates of deposit accounts, in favor of additional cost-effective borrowing. The change compared to December 31, 2024 was primarily due to growth in core deposits.
Core deposits of $10.7 billion at March 31, 2025 increased by $2.5 billion, or 30%, from March 31, 2024 and increased by $1.3 billion, or 14%, from December 31, 2024. Core deposits represented 86% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, 59% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, and 79% of total deposits at December 31, 2024.
Total brokered deposits of $1.7 billion at March 31, 2025 decreased $4.0 billion, or 70%, from March 31, 2024 and decreased $815.7 million, or 32%, from December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 67 days.
Liquidity
Cash balances of $521.3 million as of March 31, 2025 increased by $12.5 million, or 2%, compared to March 31, 2024 and increased by $44.7 million, or 9%, compared to December 31, 2024. The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $4.7 billion as of March 31, 2025 compared to $5.6 billion at March 31, 2024 and $4.3 billion at December 31, 2024. Furthermore, its $3.3 billion line of credit availability with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago alone could fund 107% of its uninsured deposits, which represented approximately 24% of total bank deposits as of March 31, 2025.
This liquidity enhances the Company's ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell or securitize a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.
Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025 and 2024
Net Interest Income of $122.2 million decreased $4.9 million, or 4%, compared to $127.1 million, reflecting lower interest income and higher interest expense on borrowings, which were partially offset by lower interest expense on deposits.
- Net interest margin of 2.89% decreased 25 basis points compared to 3.14%. The margin was negatively impacted by a significant shift in business mix, as lower-margin loans held for sale balances, consisting of primarily warehouse loans, grew by $480.3 million, or 14%, and warehouse repurchase agreements grew by $265.3 million, or 23%, while higher-margin loans receivable balances contracted by $339.1, or 3%.
- Interest rate spread of 2.38% decreased 20 basis points compared to 2.58%.
Interest Income of $287.2 million decreased $27.0 million, or 9%, compared to $314.2 million. The decrease primarily reflected lower average yields on loans and loans held for sale, partially offset by higher average balances on securities held to maturity.
- Average yields on loans and loans held for sale of 7.06% decreased 105 basis points compared to 8.11%.
- Average balances of $13.8 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased $256.2 million, or 2% compared to $13.5 billion.
- Average balances of $1.6 billion for securities held to maturity increased $447.1 million, or 37%, compared to $1.2 billion.
Interest Expense of $165.0 million decreased $22.1 million, or 12%, compared to $187.1 million. The decrease reflected lower average balances at lower average rates on certificates of deposit that were partially offset by higher average balances at lower average rates on borrowings.
- Average balances of $3.4 billion for certificates of deposit decreased by $2.3 billion, or 41%, compared to $5.7 billion.
- Average interest rates of 4.67% for certificates of deposit decreased by 73 basis points compared to 5.40%.
- Average balances of $3.1 billion for borrowings increased by $2.4 billion, or 336%, compared to $716.9 million.
- Average interest rates of 5.33% for borrowings decreased by 370 basis points compared to 9.03%.
Noninterest Income of $23.7 million decreased $17.2 million, or 42%, compared to $40.9 million, primarily due to a $19.3 million change in valuation adjustments. The $17.2 million decrease reflected a $15.4 million, or 79%, decrease in loan servicing fees and a $2.8 million, or 47%, decrease other income, partially offset by a $2.3 million, or 24%, increase in gain on sale of loans.
- Loan servicing fees included a $754,000 negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.2 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $449,000 positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $14.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period with a $0.8 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $13.2 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising 10-year interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments due to expected prepayments and earning rates on escrow deposits.
- Other income included a $2.3 million negative fair market value adjustment to the floor derivatives compared to a $2.3 million positive fair market value adjustment in the prior period.
- Gain on sale of loans increased $2.3 million, or 24%, reflecting higher volume in the multi-family loan portfolio.
Noninterest Expense of $61.7 million increased $12.8 million, or 26%, compared to $48.9 million, primarily due to a $6.8 million, or 23%, increase in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth, including $2.5 million associated with the addition of production staff, which is expected to elevate production, gain on sale and expenses in future quarters as well. Also contributing to the higher expenses during the quarter, was a $3.9 million increase in credit risk transfer premium expense associated with ongoing credit default swaps that were executed in March and December 2024, as well as a $2.1 million, or 41%, increase in deposit insurance expense, reflecting an increase in underperforming assets, coupled with an increase in total assets.
Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
Net Interest Income of $122.2 million decreased $12.4 million, or 9%, compared to $134.6 million, primarily due to lower average yields on lower average balances on loans and loans held for sale. These decreases were partially offset by lower average balances on certificates of deposit at lower rates.
- Net interest margin of 2.89% decreased 10 basis points compared to 2.99%. The margin was negatively impacted by a shift in business mix, as lower-margin loans held for sale balances, consisting of primarily warehouse loans, grew by $211.9 million, or 6%, and higher-margin loans receivable balances contracted by $11.3 million during the quarter.
- Interest rate spread of 2.38% decreased 8 basis points compared to 2.46%.
Interest Income of $287.2 million decreased $34.1 million, or 11%, compared to $321.3 million, primarily reflecting a decrease in average yield and balances on loans and loans held for sale and a decrease in average yield on securities held to maturity.
- Average yields on loans and loans held for sale of 7.06% decreased 37 basis points compared to 7.43%.
- Average balances of $13.8 billion for loans and loans held for sale decreased $534.7 million, or 4%, compared to $14.3 billion.
- Average yields on securities held to maturity of 6.01% decreased 46 basis points compared to 6.47%.
Interest Expense of $165.0 million decreased $21.7 million, or 12% compared to $186.7 million. The decrease was primarily driven by lower average balances at lower rates on certificates of deposit and partially offset by higher average balances on money market accounts.
- Average balances of $3.4 billion for certificate of deposit accounts decreased $746.2 million, or 18%, compared to $4.1 billion.
- Average interest rates of 4.67% for certificate of deposit accounts decreased 35 basis points compared to 5.02%.
- Average balances of $5.1 billion for interest-bearing checking accounts decreased $458.3 million, or 8%, compared to $5.6 billion.
- Average interest rates of 4.01% for interest-bearing checking accounts decreased 18 basis points compared to 4.19%.
Noninterest Income of $23.7 million decreased $35.5 million, or 60%, primarily due to an $13.4 million, or 54%, decrease in gain on sale of loans, a $10.9 million, or 73%, decrease in loan servicing fees, a $5.9 million, or 64%, decrease in syndication and asset management fees, and a $5.3 million, or 63%, decrease in other income.
- Gain on sale of loans decreased $13.4 million, as elevated interest rates have contributed to delays in borrowers converting to permanent loans.
- Loan servicing fees included a $754,000 negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.2 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $449,000 positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $10.4 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period, with a $2.5 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $7.9 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising 10-year interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments due to expected prepayments and earning rates on escrow deposits.
- Other income included a $2.3 million negative fair market value adjustment to floor derivatives compared to a $2.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to derivatives in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Noninterest Expense of $61.7 million decreased $1.5 million, or 2%, compared to $63.2 million, primarily driven by a $2.2 million, or 44%, decrease in professional fees, which was partially offset by a $1.9 million, or 98%, increase in credit risk transfer premium expense.
About Merchants Bancorp
Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multi-family Mortgage Banking that primarily offers multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing (through this segment it also serves as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds); Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing, commercial loans, and deposit services; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $18.8 billion in assets and $12.4 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2025, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 15,609
$ 10,989
$ 12,214
$ 10,242
$ 17,924
Interest-earning demand accounts
505,687
465,621
589,692
530,640
490,831
Cash and cash equivalents
521,296
476,610
601,906
540,882
508,755
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
1,550
1,559
3,279
3,304
3,329
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
389,797
428,206
430,966
209,244
142,629
Securities available for sale ($626,271, $635,946, $682,975, $682,774
961,183
980,050
953,063
1,017,019
1,061,288
Securities held to maturity ($1,605,151, $1,664,674, $1,756,203,
1,606,286
1,664,686
1,755,047
1,291,110
1,175,167
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock and other equity securities
217,850
217,804
184,050
67,499
64,215
Loans held for sale (includes $75,920, $78,170, $91,084, $102,873 and
3,983,452
3,771,510
3,808,234
3,483,076
3,503,131
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of
10,343,724
10,354,002
10,261,890
10,933,189
10,690,513
Premises and equipment, net
67,787
58,617
53,161
46,833
42,450
Servicing rights
189,711
189,935
177,327
178,776
172,200
Interest receivable
82,811
83,409
86,612
90,360
90,303
Goodwill
8,014
8,014
8,014
8,014
8,014
Other assets and receivables
424,339
571,330
329,427
343,116
360,582
Total assets
$ 18,797,800
$ 18,805,732
$ 18,652,976
$ 18,212,422
$ 17,822,576
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 313,296
$ 239,005
$ 311,386
$ 383,260
$ 319,872
Interest-bearing
12,092,869
11,680,971
12,580,501
14,533,807
13,655,789
Total deposits
12,406,165
11,919,976
12,891,887
14,917,067
13,975,661
Borrowings
4,001,744
4,386,122
3,568,721
1,159,206
1,835,985
Deferred tax liabilities
35,740
25,289
19,530
25,098
43,935
Other liabilities
193,416
231,035
233,731
222,904
190,527
Total liabilities
16,637,065
16,562,422
16,713,869
16,324,275
16,046,108
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, without par value
Authorized - 75,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 45,881,706 shares, 45,767,166 shares,
240,512
240,313
239,448
238,492
139,950
Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized
7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference
Authorized - no shares at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024,
Issued and outstanding - no shares at March 31, 2025,
-
-
-
-
50,221
6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
Authorized - no shares at March 31, 2025, and 125,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - no shares at March 31, 2025, and
-
120,844
120,844
120,844
120,844
6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
Authorized - 200,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to
191,084
191,084
191,084
191,084
191,084
8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
Authorized - 300,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to
137,459
137,459
137,459
137,459
137,459
7.625% Series E Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
Authorized - 230,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 230,000 shares (equivalent to
222,748
222,748
-
-
-
Retained earnings
1,369,009
1,330,995
1,250,176
1,200,778
1,138,083
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(77)
(133)
96
(510)
(1,173)
Total shareholders' equity
2,160,735
2,243,310
1,939,107
1,888,147
1,776,468
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 18,797,800
$ 18,805,732
$ 18,652,976
$ 18,212,422
$ 17,822,576
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Change
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
1Q25
1Q25
2025
2024
2024
vs. 4Q24
vs. 1Q24
Interest Income
Loans
$
239,280
$
266,719
$
271,998
-10 %
-12 %
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
3,743
5,662
1,720
-34 %
118 %
Investment securities:
Available for sale
12,358
13,453
14,388
-8 %
-14 %
Held to maturity
24,358
27,673
20,522
-12 %
19 %
FHLB stock and other equity securities (dividends)
4,372
4,123
844
6 %
418 %
Other
3,093
3,716
4,701
-17 %
-34 %
Total interest income
287,204
321,346
314,173
-11 %
-9 %
Interest Expense
Deposits
123,941
144,009
171,022
-14 %
-28 %
Short-term borrowings
33,364
34,263
7,222
-3 %
362 %
Long-term borrowings
7,703
8,450
8,873
-9 %
-13 %
Total interest expense
165,008
186,722
187,117
-12 %
-12 %
Net Interest Income
122,196
134,624
127,056
-9 %
-4 %
Provision for credit losses
7,727
2,689
4,726
187 %
63 %
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
114,469
131,935
122,330
-13 %
-6 %
Noninterest Income
Gain on sale of loans
11,619
25,020
9,356
-54 %
24 %
Loan servicing fees, net
4,010
14,953
19,402
-73 %
-79 %
Mortgage warehouse fees
1,513
1,413
982
7 %
54 %
Loss on sale of investments available for sale (1)
-
-
(108)
-
100 %
Syndication and asset management fees
3,389
9,323
5,303
-64 %
-36 %
Other income
3,162
8,436
5,939
-63 %
-47 %
Total noninterest income
23,693
59,145
40,874
-60 %
-42 %
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
36,419
37,536
29,596
-3 %
23 %
Loan expense
798
704
956
13 %
-17 %
Occupancy and equipment
2,351
2,284
2,237
3 %
5 %
Professional fees
2,894
5,135
4,099
-44 %
-29 %
Deposit insurance expense
7,228
6,473
5,125
12 %
41 %
Technology expense
2,374
2,038
1,854
16 %
28 %
Credit risk transfer premium expense
3,862
1,947
-
98 %
100 %
Other expense
5,738
7,085
5,045
-19 %
14 %
Total noninterest expense
61,664
63,202
48,912
-2 %
26 %
Income Before Income Taxes
76,498
127,878
114,292
-40 %
-33 %
Provision for income taxes (2)
18,259
32,212
27,238
-43 %
-33 %
Net Income
$
58,239
$
95,666
$
87,054
-39 %
-33 %
Dividends on preferred stock
(10,265)
(10,728)
(8,667)
-4 %
18 %
Impact of preferred stock redemption
(5,371)
-
-
100 %
100 %
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
42,603
$
84,938
$
78,387
-50 %
-46 %
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
0.93
$
1.86
$
1.81
-50 %
-49 %
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.93
$
1.85
$
1.80
-50 %
-48 %
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
45,824,022
45,765,458
43,305,985
Diluted
45,914,083
45,924,176
43,466,647
(1) Includes $0, $0, and $(108) respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive losses reclassifications.
(2) Includes $0, $0, and $26 respectively, related to income tax benefit for reclassification items.
Key Operating Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Change
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
1Q25
1Q25
2025
2024
2024
vs. 4Q24
vs. 1Q24
Noninterest expense
$ 61,664
$ 63,202
$ 48,912
-2 %
26 %
Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)
122,196
134,624
127,056
-9 %
-4 %
Noninterest income
23,693
59,145
40,874
-60 %
-42 %
Total income
$ 145,889
$ 193,769
$ 167,930
-25 %
-13 %
Efficiency ratio
42.27 %
32.62 %
29.13 %
965
bps
1,314
bps
Average assets
$ 17,831,950
$ 18,512,380
$ 16,793,072
-4 %
6 %
Net income
58,239
95,666
87,054
-39 %
-33 %
Return on average assets before annualizing
0.33 %
0.52 %
0.52 %
Annualization factor
4.00
4.00
4.00
Return on average assets
1.31 %
2.07 %
2.07 %
(76)
bps
(76)
bps
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)
10.65 %
22.10 %
25.34 %
(1,145)
bps
(1,469)
bps
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$ 34.90
$ 34.15
$ 29.26
2 %
19 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)
8.52 %
8.32 %
7.12 %
20
bps
140
bps
Consolidated ratios
Total capital/risk-weighted assets(2)
13.0
%
13.9
%
11.7
%
Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)
12.4
%
13.3
%
11.2
%
Common Equity Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)
9.2
%
9.3
%
8.0
%
Tier I capital/average assets(2)
12.1
%
12.1
%
10.5
%
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:
(2) As defined by regulatory agencies; March 31, 2025 shown as estimates and prior periods shown as reported.
Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock dividends. Tangible common shareholders' equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total equity. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders' equity by the number of shares outstanding.
Three Months Ended
Change
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
1Q25
1Q25
2025
2024
2024
vs. 4Q24
vs. 1Q24
Net income
$ 58,239
$ 95,666
$ 87,054
-39 %
-33 %
Less: preferred stock dividends
(10,265)
(10,728)
(8,667)
-4 %
18 %
Less: preferred stock redemption
(5,371)
-
-
100 %
100 %
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 42,603
$ 84,938
$ 78,387
-50 %
-46 %
Average shareholders' equity
$ 2,160,169
$ 2,084,627
$ 1,747,660
4 %
24 %
Less: average goodwill & intangibles
(8,070)
(8,076)
(10,494)
-
-23 %
Less: average preferred stock
(552,633)
(538,970)
(499,608)
3 %
11 %
Average tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 1,599,466
$ 1,537,581
$ 1,237,558
4 %
29 %
Annualization factor
4.00
4.00
4.00
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
10.65 %
22.10 %
25.34 %
(1,145)
bps
(1,469)
bps
Total equity
$ 2,160,735
$ 2,243,310
$ 1,776,468
-4 %
22 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(8,068)
(8,073)
(8,163)
-
-1 %
Less: preferred stock
(551,291)
(672,135)
(499,608)
-18 %
10 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 1,601,376
$ 1,563,102
$ 1,268,697
2 %
26 %
Assets
$ 18,797,800
$ 18,805,732
$ 17,822,576
-
5 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(8,068)
(8,073)
(8,163)
-
-1 %
Tangible assets
$ 18,789,732
$ 18,797,659
$ 17,814,413
-
5 %
Ending common shares
45,881,706
45,767,166
43,354,718
Tangible book value per common share
$ 34.90
$ 34.15
$ 29.26
2 %
19 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets
8.52 %
8.32 %
7.12 %
20
bps
140
bps
Merchants Bancorp
Average Balance Analysis
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning deposits, and other interest or
$ 511,077
$ 7,465
5.92 %
$ 499,308
$ 7,839
6.25 %
$ 346,150
$ 5,545
6.44 %
Securities available for sale
961,065
12,358
5.21 %
986,063
13,453
5.43 %
1,085,114
14,388
5.33 %
Securities held to maturity
1,643,703
24,358
6.01 %
1,701,595
27,673
6.47 %
1,196,633
20,522
6.90 %
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
277,426
3,743
5.47 %
414,883
5,662
5.43 %
137,890
1,720
5.02 %
Loans and loans held for sale
13,751,197
239,280
7.06 %
14,285,852
266,719
7.43 %
13,494,961
271,998
8.11 %
Total interest-earning assets
17,144,468
287,204
6.79 %
17,887,701
321,346
7.15 %
16,260,748
314,173
7.77 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(86,711)
(85,772)
(71,544)
Noninterest-earning assets
774,193
710,451
603,868
Total assets
$ 17,831,950
$ 18,512,380
$ 16,793,072
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing checking
$ 5,121,343
50,609
4.01 %
$ 5,579,688
58,781
4.19 %
5,070,393
60,688
4.81 %
Savings deposits
146,359
15
0.04 %
#
145,599
15
0.04 %
201,860
219
0.44 %
Money market
3,398,469
34,506
4.12 %
#
2,961,272
33,288
4.47 %
2,817,382
33,644
4.80 %
Certificates of deposit
3,369,269
38,811
4.67 %
#
4,115,462
51,925
5.02 %
5,694,933
76,471
5.40 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
12,035,440
123,941
4.18 %
12,802,021
144,009
4.48 %
13,784,568
171,022
4.99 %
Borrowings
3,125,935
41,067
5.33 %
3,047,586
42,713
5.58 %
716,853
16,095
9.03 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
15,161,375
165,008
4.41 %
15,849,607
186,722
4.69 %
14,501,421
187,117
5.19 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
294,248
352,374
332,172
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
216,158
225,772
211,819
Total liabilities
15,671,781
16,427,753
15,045,412
Shareholders' equity
2,160,169
2,084,627
1,747,660
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 17,831,950
$ 18,512,380
$ 16,793,072
Net interest income
$ 122,196
$ 134,624
$ 127,056
Net interest spread
2.38 %
2.46 %
2.58 %
Net interest-earning assets
$ 1,983,093
$ 2,038,094
$ 1,759,327
Net interest margin
2.89 %
2.99 %
3.14 %
Average interest-earning assets to
113.08 %
112.86 %
112.13 %
Supplemental Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Net Income
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
Segment
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
$ 3,413
$ 22,183
$ 16,609
Mortgage Warehousing
15,398
24,402
20,190
Banking
47,107
56,287
56,425
Other
(7,679)
(7,206)
(6,170)
Total
$ 58,239
$ 95,666
$ 87,054
Total Assets
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Segment
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
$ 460,441
3 %
$ 479,099
2 %
$ 416,454
2 %
Mortgage Warehousing
5,902,165
31 %
6,000,624
32 %
5,369,299
30 %
Banking
12,002,564
64 %
11,761,202
63 %
11,760,028
66 %
Other
432,630
2 %
564,807
3 %
276,795
2 %
Total
$ 18,797,800
100 %
$ 18,805,732
100 %
$ 17,822,576
100 %
Gain on Sale of Loans
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
Loan Type
Multi-family
$ 10,125
$ 24,026
$ 8,423
Single-family
206
413
280
Small Business Association (SBA)
1,288
581
653
Total
$ 11,619
$ 25,020
$ 9,356
Servicing Rights
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
Balance, beginning of period
$ 189,935
$ 177,327
$ 158,457
Additions
Purchased servicing
-
-
-
Originated servicing
3,338
5,373
2,166
Subtractions
Paydowns
(2,808)
(3,172)
(2,387)
Changes in fair value
(754)
10,407
13,964
Balance, end of period
$ 189,711
$ 189,935
$ 172,200
Supplemental Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
Mortgage warehouse repurchase agreements
$ 1,408,239
$ 1,446,068
$ 1,142,994
Residential real estate (1)
1,332,601
1,322,853
1,321,300
Multi-family financing
4,600,117
4,624,299
4,096,606
Healthcare financing
1,583,290
1,484,483
2,464,685
Commercial and commercial real estate (2)(3)
1,418,741
1,476,211
1,666,751
Agricultural production and real estate
79,190
77,631
65,977
Consumer and margin loans
4,959
6,843
7,912
Loans receivable
10,427,137
10,438,388
10,766,225
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
83,413
84,386
75,712
Loans receivable, net
$ 10,343,724
$ 10,354,002
$ 10,690,513
Loans held for sale
3,983,452
3,771,510
3,503,131
Total loans, net of allowance
$ 14,327,176
$ 14,125,512
$ 14,193,644
(1) Includes $1.2 billion, $1.2 billion and $1.2 billion of All-In-One © first-lien home equity lines of credit as of March 31, 2025,
(2) Includes $0.8 billion, $0.9 billion and $1.1 billion of revolving lines of credit collateralized primarily by mortgage servicing rights as of
(3) Includes only $19.5 million, $18.7 million and $6.8 million of non-owner occupied commercial real estate as of March 31, 2025,
Loan Credit Risk Profile
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Pass
$ 9,695,595
93.0 %
$ 9,741,087
93.4 %
$ 10,410,748
96.7 %
Special mention
407,895
3.9 %
379,969
3.6 %
232,122
2.2 %
Substandard
323,647
3.1 %
317,332
3.0 %
123,355
1.1 %
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loans receivable
$ 10,427,137
100.0 %
$ 10,438,388
100.0 %
$ 10,766,225
100.0 %
Charge-offs (year-to-date)
$ 10,507
$ 10,587
$ 925
Recoveries (year-to-date)
$ 28
$ 136
$ 1
Nonperforming Loans
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
Nonaccrual loans
$ 284,019
$ 279,716
$ 78,804
90 days past due and still accruing
585
6
52,982
Total nonperforming loans
$ 284,604
$ 279,722
$ 131,786
Other real estate owned
$ 7,049
$ 8,209
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 291,653
$ 287,931
$ 131,786
Nonperforming loans to total loans receivable
2.73 %
2.68 %
1.22 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.55 %
1.53 %
0.74 %
Delinquent Loans
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
Delinquent loans:
Loans receivable
$ 304,560
$ 292,263
$ 188,742
Loans held for sale
30,103
32,343
30,150
Total delinquent loans
$ 334,663
$ 324,606
$ 218,892
Total loans receivable and loans held for sale
$ 14,410,589
$ 14,209,898
$ 14,269,356
Delinquent loans to total loans
2.32 %
2.28 %
1.53 %
