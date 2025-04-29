Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1WZEV | ISIN: SE0003943620 | Ticker-Symbol: EN9
Frankfurt
29.04.25
08:34 Uhr
0,276 Euro
-0,011
-3,83 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENZYMATICA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENZYMATICA AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.04.2025 08:54 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enzymatica AB: Quarterly report Q1/2025: Enzymatica strengthens its position in home markets and focuses on international expansion

Finanznachrichten News

LUND, Sweden, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

First quarter

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 12.3 million (9.4).
  • Operating result amounted to SEK -18.0 million (-18.4).
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK -0.07 (-0.11).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -8.5 million (-7.3).

Comments from CEO Claus Egstrand

"Enzymatica's progress and future prospects are clearly reflected in the strong first quarter of 2025. ColdZyme continues to perform strongly in the pharmacy sector, growing faster than the overall market and resulting in additional market share gains. Sales increased by 31.5% in Sweden and 19.5% in the UK compared to the same period last year - clear proof that ColdZyme is both reaching consumers and being appreciated.

However, sales in our home markets represent only a small part of our future vision, and our patented technology paves the way for significant sales growth - through new markets and partnerships," says Claus Egstrand, CEO.

Significant events during the quarter

  • On February 28, 2025, two independent studies on ColdZyme were published in the scientific journal The Journal of Physiology. The studies, conducted at the University of Kent and the University in Vienna, showed that ColdZyme both reduces viral load by 94% and alleviates cold symptoms. The clinical study, based on 154 participants, demonstrated fewer sick days and milder symptoms. The in vitro study confirmed that ColdZyme effectively prevents viruses from infecting cells in the upper respiratory tract. These results further strengthen the evidence for ColdZyme's therapeutic effect.

Significant events after the quarter

  • No significant events have been reported after the quarter.

Other events during and after the quarter

On March 5, 2025, Enzymatica held a press conference, both physically and digitally, where Professor Glen Davison and Professor Doris Wilflingseder presented their findings from the recently published article in The Journal of Physiology. The presentation was followed by a company update. Both recordings are available for viewing on the company's website.at https://www.enzymatica.com/media/articles-insights/replay-of-the-press-conference-on-coldzyme-march-5-2025/

The information in this press release is such that Enzymatica is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on April 29, 2025, at 08:30 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Claus Egstrand, CEO, Enzymatica AB
Mobile: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com

Enzymatica AB is headquartered in Lund and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit www.enzymatica.se.
Enzymatica's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enzymatica-ab/r/quarterly-report-q1-2025--enzymatica-strengthens-its-position-in-home-markets-and-focuses-on-interna,c4142245

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18091/4142245/3416484.pdf

The full report (PDF)

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18091/4142245/968cd6a1a3539f55.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quarterly-report-q12025-enzymatica-strengthens-its-position-in-home-markets-and-focuses-on-international-expansion-302440852.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.