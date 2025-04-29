Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Appoints Veteran Company Builder Brad Nichol as Chairman

Company Announces Concurrent $6 Million Private Placement

Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTC:STCUF) (the "Company"), a Canadian resource sector exploration and development company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brad Nichol as Chairman of the Board. Concurrently, the Company announces it is undertaking a six-million-dollar financing, principally aimed at asset development.

Brad Nichol, Chairman of the Board

Mr. Nichol is no stranger to building and unlocking extraordinary value in the resource sector. Best known as the driving force behind Alpha Lithium, whose shareholders accepted a $313 million all-cash offer just over three years after acquiring their flagship asset and appointing Mr. Nichol CEO. After taking over the grassroots, early-stage exploration project with a $20 million market cap, Nichol raised over $100 million in equity, developed a significant resource, and delivered significant value to Alpha's shareholders in very short order.

"Brad doesn't just lead companies-he builds them from the ground up," notes Darryl Jones, CEO of Star Copper. "What he accomplished with Alpha Lithium was remarkable, and we believe his experience is a perfect fit for what we're building at Star."

"What excited me most about Star Copper is how familiar this story feels," newly appointed chairman Nichol states. "It's early-stage, underappreciated, and has already shown serious upside. That's exactly how Alpha Lithium started, and I believe we have a chance to do it all over again."

For over 25 years, Mr. Nichol has served as both senior executive and director of numerous public and private enterprises across the finance and resource sectors worldwide. He has led successive organizations through multiple rounds of private and public financing initiated and executed dual listings in North America and Europe, established key international and domestic financial relations, overseen a myriad of executive management and technical roles, and closed several accretive asset acquisitions and financings in multiple jurisdictions. He previously served at Schlumberger (now "SLB") in various technical, managerial, marketing and sales roles in North America, South America and Europe. Mr. Nichol earned his MBA at the London Business School (Distinction 2003) and holds a BSc. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta (1992) and has been a registered Professional Engineer since 1994.

Effective May 1, 2025, the Board of Directors welcomes Mr. Nichol and looks forward to his guidance in advancing the company's strategic objectives.

Concurrent Financing

Star Copper is pleased to announce it intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,000,000 non-flow-through units (each a "Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 and up to 5,263,157 flow-through shares (each an "FT Share") at a price of $0.57 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 per share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day. The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Completion of the Offering is subject to customary conditions and the receipt of all necessary approvals.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for project evaluation, general working capital purposes and investor relations activities. Proceeds of the FT Shares are principally intended to advance the Company's British Columbian flagship Star Project, where significant exploration work including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in multiple directions. Please refer to the Company's February 26, 2025 Technical Report in respect of the Start Project, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for more information. Assuming completion of the maximum FT Share Offering, the Company intends to allocate a minimum of $2.5 million towards Star Project as follows:

Geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets; Diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones; Environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork; and Data analysis and resource modeling to support a future NI 43-101 resource estimate on the Star Project.

Additional FT Share proceeds are slated to advance its Indata Project as follows:

Follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, Trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and Infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations.

Marketing Agreement

Star Copper is also pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSX.V: ZC) (FSE: ZCT1) ("Zimtu") whereby Zimtu will provide marketing services under its ZimtuADVANTAGE program, effective May 1, 2025 for an initial term of 12 months at a cost of $12,500 per month. The program is designed to provide opportunities, guidance, marketing and assistance. Services include investor presentations, email marketing, lead generation campaigns, blog posts, digital campaigns, social media management, Rockstone Research reports & distribution, video news releases and related marketing & awareness activities. Zimtu is based in Vancouver, at Suite 1450 - 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2. Zimtu may be reached at 604.681.1568, or info@zimtu.com. Zimtu's compensation does not include securities of the Company; as of the date hereof, Zimtu owns 1,320,000 shares and 1,320,000 warrants to acquire common shares of the Company.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an advisor to the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTC:SCUF)

Star Copper Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on advancing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper is positioned to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

