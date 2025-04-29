SSAB AB: Interim report Q1 2025: Shipments of high-strength steels and other premium products at solid level

The first quarter

Revenue was SEK 25,523 (27,148) million

Operating result was SEK 1,351 (3,157) million

Earnings per share were SEK 1.13 (2.57)

Net cash was SEK 14.4 (18.2) billion

Comments by the CEO

SSAB's operating result for the first quarter of 2025 amounted to SEK 1,351 (3,157) million. The result reflected weak market conditions in general and the decrease compared to last year was mainly related to lower prices in North America. The operating result increased compared to previous quarter, supported by a solid level of shipments of SSAB's high-strength steels and other premium products. Market prices in North America recovered compared to the fourth quarter last year, which will gradually have a positive effect on SSAB Americas result the next quarter.

SSAB Special Steels reported an operating result of SEK 1,442 (1,781) million and an operating margin of 20% (23%) during the quarter. High-strength steel provides significant added value for our customers and this in turn translates into more stable prices than for standard products over the business cycle. During the quarter, SSAB decided to invest in SSAB Special Steels' facility in Mobile, Alabama to increase the capacity of the most advanced products. SSAB Americas reported a lower operating result of SEK 160 (1,412) million with an operating margin of 3% (23%). SSAB Europe's operating result was SEK 33 (163) million and the operating margin was 0% (2%).

The US market saw a recovery during the first quarter and heavy plate prices increased from the low levels seen during the end of 2024. The European market was still weak but saw a seasonal recovery. However, the turbulence driven by trade barriers and tariffs has created uncertainty and represents a significant risk of a lower economic activity. There was no impact on SSAB from the US tariffs during the quarter. SSAB benefits from having production facilities close to major customers both in Europe and the USA, and our flexible production system enables efficient delivery of special steels to export markets.

The transformation of Luleå and the conversion of Oxelösund are proceeding according to plan. The rationale of the projects is to lower cost, improve the product mix and largely remove CO2 emissions. The transformation will shorten lead times, strengthen our ability to manage short-term swings in demand and we can use a flexible mix of raw materials. The investment in Luleå starting up this year comprises advanced metallurgy, a new hot rolling mill and a cold rolling complex to increase production volumes of premium products. An Early Service Agreement was recently signed with SMS group for the new cold rolling complex.

We have the flexibility to carry out the transformation in a robust way, taking into account our financial capacity, customer demand and the overall market situation. At the end of April, SSAB secured up to EUR 2.3 billion of financing backed by the Swedish National Debt Office, the Italian Export Credit Agency and the Nordic Investment Bank. The financing was secured on favorable terms, with strong interest from participating institutions.

Safety performance continued to improve through SSAB's long-term and systematic work. LTIF decreased to 0.67 (0.81) during the quarter.

