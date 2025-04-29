Knowit AB: Continued recovery creates confidence

The development in the first quarter 2025 confirms the trend we saw at the end of last year. Utilization is gradually improving and we are seeing some positive signals in the form of increased stability, combined with more active demand in certain segments, such as defense and e-commerce. The business area Solutions, which provides more than half of our net sales, has shown a steady and positive utilization trend since the second quarter last year, leading the positive development for the entire Group. Net sales for the quarter decreased by 10 percent combined with an EBITA margin of 6.6 percent. Net sales were SEK 1,593.6 (1,766.3) million and the EBITA profit was SEK 104.5 (136.3) million.

"Knowit's strength lies in a well-positioned and relevant client offer, combining cutting-edge technical expertise with business acumen and strategic consultancy. During the first quarter, we have welcomed new clients, deepened our collaborations with long-term partners, and broadened our presence in several areas crucial to society, such as digital infrastructure, electrification, and AI-based customer experiences," says Per Wallentin, CEO and President.

The market conditions in the Nordic region have remained demanding during the first quarter, with differing demand in different regions and industries. In Sweden, we have continued to see slow market recovery, while our internal efforts, with optimization of the cost base and intensified sales, are having effects.

"Overall, we deliver a stable first quarter in a challenging situation. Our employees' commitment, the clients' trust, and our clear position in the market mean that we can look to the rest of the year with confidence. Our strategy of being a long-term partner in the digital transition and helping our clients develop their operations remains, even in tougher times," says Per Wallentin.

About Knowit

Knowit are digitalization consultants and a Nordic powerhouse for the digital business models of the future. Our vision is to create a sustainable and humane society through digitalization and innovation. Knowit supports its clients in the digital transformation and stands out among other consultancy firms through its decentralized organization and agile work methods in client assignments. The operations are divided into four business areas - Solutions, Experience, Connectivity, and Insight - which offer services in bespoke system development, digital customer experiences, the internet of things, cloud, cybersecurity, and management consultancy. Competences from several business areas are often combined in client projects.

Knowit was founded in 1990 and now has around 3,770 employees, mainly in the Nordic countries, but also in operations in Germany and Poland. Knowit AB (publ) has been listed on the stock market since 1997 and is currently listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm Mid Cap. For more information about Knowit, please visit knowit.eu.